Celeb Watch: Angel Reese, Masai Russell, Kenny Bednarek, and More Stun at Ravens vs. Bills Sunday Night Football Match

The Baltimore Ravens emerged victorious against the Buffalo Bills at the Sunday Night Football game, and the match had a star-studded audience to witness the great moments on the field. From track and field icons like Kenny Bednarek and Quincy Wilson to WNBA star Angel Reese, everyone stood rooting for their favorite teams.

Ravens won by a landslide and celebrated their 35-10 with great pomp and cheer while the stars joined in on the celebrations. Wilson joined fellow Olympian Masai Russell to meet up with Reese and the footballers on the field. They showed their support for the Ravens and as they went down to greet the players, they also had their gold medals to show off to the athletes and the audience.

16-year-old Wilson was one of the youngest Olympians who brought home the Olympic gold by participating in the men’s 4x400m relay heats. During the Ravens v/s Bills match, he was excited to meet his fellow athletes and accompanied Russell in greeting and hugging the basketball stars. He earlier had a special interaction with the Ravens’ wide receiver, Zay Flowers, who had been in awe of the Olympic gold medal since Wilson’s appearance at their practice sessions.

Angel Reese

Masai Russell

Quincy Wilson

Bub Carrington Plenty of Baltimore royalty at SNF pic.twitter.com/ZwnKlFkeZe — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 30, 2024

Reese was also there, along with NBA icon Bub Carrington, clicking pictures with Russell, Wilson, and several others. All of them were there to cheer for their hometown of Baltimore, and it turns out that the home turf and the stars proved to be the team’s lucky charms.

Meanwhile, Bednarek was rooting for the winning team alongside his girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet and fellow Olympians Kyree King, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, and boxer Omari Jones. They even donned Ravens-themed ponchos during the match when the weather got slightly stormy.

Track and field stars have been out and about since they wrapped up their peak seasons this year. With Bednarek finally winning the Diamond League gold at Brussels, he can now take a break and enjoy some relaxing moments while he prepares for his Grand Slam Track debut in spring next year. He will be joined by Fred Kerley, Melissa Jefferson, and several others across various categories.