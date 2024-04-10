Olympic Athlete Ekaterina Poistogova-Guliyev Banned by Russian Athletics Federation Amid Doping Allegations

The Russian Athletics Federation has suspended Ekaterina Poistogova-Guliyev, a former Russian track star. Using prohibited substances as part of Russia’s systematic doping at the 2012 London Olympics has resulted in a four-year ban for her. The current Turkish representative will also have all her medals from those years revoked, according to Citius Mag’s recent X post.

The ex-Russian athlete dominated the 800-meter event and finished third at the 2012 London Olympics. However, when her fellow Russian athlete, Mariya Savinova, had her gold revoked, she was promoted to silver.

After Mariya Savinova was found guilty of doping in 2017, the gold medal that she won at the London Olympics was withdrawn. On that note, Ekaterina Poistogova-Guliyev will now face identical repercussions as a result of the same accusations. At a later date, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will decide whether or not to take away her medals.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has further confirmed the ban. From July 2012 through October 2014, all of the results that the former Russian athlete achieved will be invalid due to her suspension. Previous d**g samples were reanalyzed at the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, leading to this judgment.

In 2017, the CAS also imposed a two-year ban on the 33-year-old. However, her results from October 2015 and forward were the only ones that the suspension invalidated.

The athlete may not be able to retain her Olympic medal this time around. However, the previous suspension allowed her to keep it. This specific suspension, however, gives Team USA renewed optimism for a long-overdue Olympic gold since 2012.

The ban of Ekaterina Poistogova-Guliyev brings hope for bronze for Alysia Montano

The 2012 London Olympics saw Team USA‘s Alysia Montano compete in the 800-meter event. She had to settle for fifth place in the finals, despite being an undeniably strong athlete. However, with Mariya Savinova and Ekaterina Poistogova-Guliyev both excluded from their achievements, the remaining athletes are poised to advance.

After Savinoa’s suspension, Montano jumped up to fourth place, up from fifth place at the Olympics. But now that Poistogova-Guliyev has been banned, she will rise to the third position. If the IOC’s decision to deprive the ex-Russian athlete of her Olympic bronze medal is favorable, Montano will be able to claim it.

This title will also be added to the record books of American track and field. After Kim Gallagher won bronze in the women’s 800-meter event at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, Montano could be the first American to do so in the 800-meter race.