4-Time World Champion Justin Gatlin and Rodney A. Green Argue How the 4x100-Meter Relay WR Is Under Threat This Season

The podcast of four-time world champion Justin Gatlin and Rodney A. Green has become famous over time, with their viewpoints on the game. As is typical of the two, they argued over the current WR in the 4×100-meter relay category. The official account of Gatlin on X uploaded this specific clip. Despite Green’s belief that the mark won’t be broken in the 2024 season, Gatlin claims the WR might see competition from Team USA players.

Advertisement

An early question from Green to Gatlin concerns the possibility of a record-breaking performance in the 4×100-meter relay this season. From Gatlin’s perspective, few competitors can challenge the long-standing record. However, Green thought otherwise.

The 4×100-meter WR has remained unchanged for more than a decade. At the 2012 London Olympics, the Jamaican squad set the record for it. This spectacular group of athletes included Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, Yohan Blake, and Usain Bolt.

Advertisement

For the 36.84-second mark, Green emphasizes the significance of this historical line-up in every leg. Not only did they establish this impressive WR as a team, but they were already individual world champions in their preferred categories.

As the WR hasn’t been broken for over a decade, Green mentions it would remain the same this year. However, few members of Team USA and Gatlin’s dream squad can challenge this WR, as he says:

“Let’s say Coleman gets back to his 9.7 form. Kerley gets back into 100m shape. His down to 9.8-9.7 form. Then you got Erriyon Knighton on that turn. And then you got Noah Lyles bringing it home. You can’t tell me, I’m looking at your face right now because you know that is a formidable, a very formidable 4x100m team right there.”

The qualities of the athletes he named are known to Justin Gatlin. According to him, a new WR is on the way this year, if the athletes can get into a perfect sync. After achieving silver at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, Noah Lyles also caught up with his confidence, just like Gatlin, ahead of the Olympic year.

Advertisement

A similarity of confidence between Justin Gatlin and Noah Lyles

The athletes from his country are well-known to Justin Gatlin. He knows the ones he listed can bring in gold with a new WR if they sync up. When asked about challenging Usain Bolt’s 200-meter WR this year, Noah Lyles expressed confidence similarly. The current WR is 19.19 seconds, which the American track star aims to break after he sets a 19.10-second mark.

After Bolt established the 200-meter WR more than a decade ago, there aren’t many athletes except Lyles who have come closer to it. Nevertheless, Lyles remains resolute in his pursuit of the goal he mentioned. He has plenty of time and events to do the deed in the 2024 season.