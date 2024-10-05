Shamier Little ‘Leads the Swoop’ in Special Event at Alma Mater Lindblom Math & Science Academy

Aug 9, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Shamier Little (USA) in the women’s 4x400m relay heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As they wrap up their track season, Olympians returning to their universities and alma mater always come in with inspirational stories. Shamier Little recently experienced the exhilarating moment of returning to where it all started and helping young athletes shine.

Speaking about her experience in a recent post on X, the sprinting icon seemed equally happy and overwhelmed about the responsibility. As someone who snagged gold and silver this summer at the Olympics, it was crucial for Little to inspire and motivate young people.

“Went to my Alma mater @LMSAEagles today and had a blast. I’m really at that age in life where I’m leading the swoop. But also…I’m really at that place in life where I’m leading the swoop”

Little graduated from the Lindblom Math and Science Academy and was integral to the LMSA Eagles. After her successful Olympic run, she returned to her alma mater to encourage students to dream big and consider athletics a career choice.

With her stories and anecdotes, the students expressed their awe at the Olympian’s words and presence on stage. Little recalled being one of the students who would have fun and make do with the school’s resources to train and become a champion.

Once an Eagle, always an Eagle! Lindblom Math & Science Academy was buzzing with excitement today as U.S. Olympian Shamier Little, a proud 2013 alumna and Gold & Silver medalist, made her triumphant return to share encouraging words with students. What awaited her, however,… pic.twitter.com/LjDIsy7V6P — CPS – Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) October 4, 2024

The program also featured a heartwarming surprise for the athlete. Together with the cheer squad, drum corps, and the singing group, she received the honors of leading and enjoying special performances curated by the LMSA Eagles for her.

Little has been in the news even after her Paris run for the Athlos event and her participation in the 400m sprint. Although she didn’t win the crown, she derived satisfaction from how the event organizers treated her and the other athletes.

Athlos already boasted of a large enough purse not just for the winners but also for participants. Good rewards combined with electrifying performances and a charged-up environment increased her excitement.

Having always advocated for female athletes who needed that extra push for their track and field events, Little complimented the event for giving her the ‘princess treatment.’ The event’s accessibility for viewers worldwide, along with the little nuggets of complimentary perks, added to its overall success.