“Very Turnt, Very Vibey”: Shamier Little Praises Athlos for Its Culture, Fan Accessibility, and Princess-Level Treatment

At the recent Athlos meet in New York, Olympic gold medalist Shamier Little was one of several participants lined up for the 400m sprint. While she missed the crown by a narrow margin, she enjoyed the princess treatment the meet showered upon all the participating female athletes.

In a series of tweets and a post-race interview, Little opened up about what made the event different from the other championships she had participated in so far. It turns out that getting the right treatment and opportunities was all it took for the women to feel worth it.

Highlighting a recent fan reaction, the sprinter pointed out exactly what stood out for her at Athlos. The energy of the audience, fellow women encouraging each other, and some extra perks that acted as a pleasant surprise for many — these just scratched the surface of how stunning the event was.

“First class flights, rides from the airport, black car pickup. We got lot of goodies! Calvin Klein, and just like makeup, WYN…”

"First class flights, rides from the airport, black car pickup. We got lot of goodies! Calvin Klein, and just like makeup, WYN…"

To sum it up, she described her feelings for the competition in her signature way.

“Someone asked me how Athlos differed from other meets being put on and, tbh it’s just very… Black. Very turnt. Very vibey. Very cultured. Very exciting”

Athlos registered a roaring success after a sold-out event with over 5000 sports enthusiasts in attendance. Organizer and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian expressed his delight at the huge turnout, reiterating his ideas and enthusiasm about women’s sports. In a post-race interview, he even teased the possibility of a second season, given how successful the current event was.

However, Little highlighted the real reason behind the success of the show and the extensive turnout. Resharing a post made by one of her fans, she shone the spotlight on how the event was accessible to the general public. While tickets to the actual event were available, the organizers also live-streamed the event to make sure those sitting at home did not miss out on the action.

The one-day event, filled with loud cheers, VIP guests, women’s sports supporters, and good music, became an instant hit. And with athletes receiving all the perks that made them feel special, the world can’t wait for the second installment!