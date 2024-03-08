“She Makes It Look Too Darn Easy”: Internet in Frenzy as Sha’Carri Richardson Nominated for Laureus World Sportswomen of the Year

Sha’Carri Richardson is causing quite a stir amongst the fans as the days leading up to the Paris Olympics get closer. This time around, however, the American track star is in the news not for dominating any race but for her Laureus World Sportswomen of the Year nomination, as recently mentioned on the World Athletics’ official Instagram account.

The American track athlete would face off against some of the world’s most renowned athletes in this title battle. Additionally, she would compete against Mikaela Shiffrin, a ski star from the United States only, who is also nominated for this award.

The viral clip included footage from the World Championships back in Budapest, where Richardson stormed through the 100-meter race to defeat track giants like Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

“Unstoppable. ’s @itsshacarri is nominated as Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year”

The nomination was hers because of her success in Budapest. In addition to setting a new championship record of 10.65 seconds, she won her gold medal in style. It was a watershed moment for her and every American who had waited patiently to see their athlete shine at that level.

Due to the intense excitement among Richardson’s admirers, the message quickly went viral after it appeared online. A fan commented, “She makes it look too darn easy.” It looks like a fan has the IG post on repeat; as they pen, “Not us watching 100x…” Before the Budapest event, the athlete was training very hard. Her dedication did get noticed by fans, as one comment read, “Athletic Specimen at the highest order.”

The official account of Team USA also joined in with the celebrations and wrote, “She’s THAT GIRL.” Another fan adored Richardson’s dedication to the sport, and penned, “She came back after that ALL beat her years ago, and kept her word. Saying I’ll be back.”

Other athletes to compete with Sha’Carri Richardson for the award

Along with five other well-known athletes, Sha’Carri Richardson is on the list of nominees for the Laureus World Sportswomen of the Year title. This list includes Spanish soccer sensation Aitana Bonmatí, Jamaican track star Shericka Jackson, Kenyan track star Faith Kipyegon, 95-times World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin, and current world no. 1 tennis star Iga Świątek.

In 2023, the nominated athletes accomplished multiple feats in their respective sports. At the World Athletics Championships, Faith Kipyegon became the first woman ever to complete a 1,500-5,000-meter double at the World Championships. Shericka Jackson pushed Richardson to limits at the finals of the 100-meter event, and despite settling for silver, she made it to this list. During the FIFA World Cup, Aitana Bonmatí, not only captained Spain to victory but also won the Ballon d’Or for her outstanding performance. The Spanish soccer star also won the Liga F and the Champions League with Barcelona, becoming one of the most successful soccer players of the season.

Iga Świątek qualified for the list because she maintained her status as world no. 1 for an extended period, winning several titles along the way. In addition to her many other accomplishments that contributed to her inclusion on this list, Mikaela Shiffrin won many world cups during a single season. It will be quite difficult for the judges to choose a winner among these sportswomen since they have all shown their excellence at the top level.