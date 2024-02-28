Laureus 2024 World Sports Awards Nominees Announced; Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Amongst Nominees for Her Comeback Last Year

The Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 nominees have been announced. Just like every year, this year also holds star-studded names that have been nominated for the prestigious award. The Laureus Award is an annual award ceremony that honors teams and individuals from the world of sports for their achievements throughout the year.

Laureus World Sports Awards History

Established in 1999 by Daimler and Richemont, the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation was established. The name Laureus was derived from Greek, which means Laurel, a traditional symbol of victory.

First held on May 25, 2000, in Monte Carlo, the annual ceremony honors the most eminent and inspiring sporting accomplishments of the year. With eight categories announced for this award, each winner will be given a Laureus statuette created by Cartier. The annual ceremony is held in different locations around the globe.

The Academy of Laureus World Sports, under each shortlisted category, votes for the winners. The academy also grants discretionary awards, such as the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. Swiss tennis player Roger Federer holds the record for the most Laureus awards, which is six.

The nominated candidates for the categories are selected by votes from more than 1,000 sports media from over 70 countries. The International Paralympic Committee provides the nominees for the World Athlete of the Year with a disability.

Laureus World Sports Awards Nominees 2024

This year, many of the biggest names from the sporting world will be present at the ceremony to honor the most distinguished sportsmen, sportswomen, and teams in 2023. The 25th edition of the Laureus Awards will be held in the Palacio de Cibeles, Madrid, and the winners will be announced on April 22. This year nominees for each category are listed below.

Sportsman of the Year 2024 nominees:

Novak Djokovic (Serbia, Tennis)

Mondo Duplantis (Sweden, Athletics)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Football)

Noah Lyles (USA, Athletics)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, Football)

Max Verstappen (Netherlands, Motor Racing)

Sportswoman of the Year 2024 nominees:

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Football)

Shericka Jackson (Jamaica, Athletics)

Faith Kipyegon (Kenya, Athletics)

Sha’Carri Richardson (USA, Athletics)

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA, Alpine Skiing)

Iga Swiatek (Poland, Tennis)

Team of the Year 2024 nominees:

Europe Ryder Cup team (Golf)

German Men’s Basketball Team (Germany, Basketball)

Manchester City FC (Great Britain, Football)

Red Bull Racing Formula One Team (Austria)

South Africa Springboks (Rugby Union)

Spain women’s football team (Spain, Football)

Breakthrough of the Year 2024 nominees:

Jude Bellingham (Great Britain, Football)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia, Football)

Coco Gauff (USA, Tennis)

Qin Haiyang (People’s Republic of China, Swimming)

Josh Kerr (Great Britain, Athletics)

Salma Paralluelo (Spain, Football)

Comeback of the Year 2024 nominees:

Simone Biles (USA, Artistic Gymnastics)

Sébastien Haller (Côte d’Ivoire, Football)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Great Britain, Athletics)

Siya Kolisi (South Africa, Rugby Union)

Jamal Murray (Canada, Basketball)

Marketa Vondrousova (Czechia, Tennis)

Laureus Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability 2024 nominees:

Simone Barlaam (Italy, Para-Swimming)

Danylo Chufarov (Ukraine, Para-Swimming)

Diede de Groot (Netherlands, Wheelchair Tennis)

Luca Ekler (Hungary, Para-Athletics)

Nicole Murray (New Zealand, Para-Cycling)

Markus Rehm (Germany, Para-Athletics)

Action Sportsperson of the Year 2024 nominees:

Rayssa Leal (Brazil, Skateboarding)

Caroline Marks (USA, Surfing)

Kirsten Neuschäfer (South Africa, Sailing)

Bethany Shriever (Great Britain, BMX Racing)

Filipe Toledo (Brazil, Surfing)

Arisa Trew (Australia, Skateboarding)

Sport for Good Award 2024 nominees:

Bola Pra Frente (Brazil)

Dancing Grounds (USA)

Fundación Rafa Nadal (Spain)

ISF Cambodia (Cambodia)

Justice Desk Africa (South Africa)

Obiettivo Napoli (Italy)

Winners of the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards

Held at the Pavillon Vendome in Paris, the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards saw a stellar lineup of sports icons who have left lasting imprints in their respective fields. Legends of the Laureus Academy, Laureus Award winners from previous years, and some of the greatest athletes in the world were present with the winners.

2023 World Laureus Winners

Sportswoman of the Year

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Athletics, Jamaica)

Sportsman of the Year

Lionel Messi (Football, Argentina)

Team of the Year

Argentina Men’s Football Team (Football, Argentina)

Breakthrough of the Year

Carlos Alcaraz (Tennis, Spain)

Comeback of the Year

Christian Eriksen (Football, Denmark)

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

Catherine Debrunner (Para Athletics, Switzerland)

Action Sportsperson of the Year

Eileen Gu (Freestyle Skiing, China)

Sport for Good

Teamup (Adventure, Global)

The star-studded event has in contention many legends who are in line for the honor of the 2024 award. 1300 members of the Laureus Global Media Panel put forth the nominees. The excitement of knowing who will be the recipient of the coveted title among people is on another level.