Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Aces Special 400m Invitational Race After Diamond League Snub: “Just Having Some Fun”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone never ceases to surprise fans with her top-notch performances at every race she participated in so far. The 25-year-old sprinting icon has historically preferred to compete in large-scale events, which recently kept her out of the diamond league runs. Yet, a special race meet was all it took to bring up her true dominance on the track.

The Brussels Diamond League initially barred McLaughlin-Levrone from participating in her strong-suited category – the 400m hurdles – which she was hopeful to get into. However, she later received an invite for the 200m and 400m flat runs at the Memorial Van Damme.

The special sprint not only saw McLaughlin-Levrone ace the sprint, clocking in at 49.11s, but she was also more than three-tenths faster than the finals winner of the same category – Marileidy Paulino.

The air in Brussels might have been cold, but the American set the track on fire with what could’ve been a potential game-changing performance at the meet.

While the ruling of her participation disappointed her, McLaughlin-Levrone had no regrets. The invitational race gave her a good enough challenge, as she wasn’t used to transitioning so swiftly from hurdles to a general sprint.

“I was under the impression there was a possibility I could run. Unfortunately that didn’t get to happen and I guess the rules are the rules so I understand completely.“

Meanwhile, in a short interview with Citius Magazine, the Olympian revealed why she chose to participate in the invitational race. Despite it not being her forte or her preference, McLaughlin-Levrone loved a good challenge and wanted to explore what the track could offer.

“Just, happy to be here, get the experience, race in Europe…and yeah, just having some fun you know.“

Being her typical self, the American icon still felt that she could improve in some areas, including her speed. But that didn’t stop her from walking away with a positive experience and notes on how she could up her pace and beat her own records.

Despite the chill getting the best of her, McLaughlin-Levrone seemed to enjoy the electric crowd that cheered her on during the race. She admitted that the category differed from the typical distance she’d cover with hurdles, but a new experience was always welcome.

Now, fans will look forward to seeing the Olympian on track for the Grand Slam Track meet—veteran Michael Johnson’s brainchild. McLaughlin-Levrone was the first athlete on board, and she signed in almost as an ambassador to attract the crowd. With the potential for more records and the possibility of facing some of her top rivals, the competition promises a sight to behold.