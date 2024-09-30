“Getting People Around Me Annoyed”: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Kenny Bednarek, Cole Hocker, and More Reveal Their ‘Fast AF’ Talents Beyond Running

Track icons bring speed to the field with their jaw-dropping pace and determination to reach the finish line before anyone else. But is there any other aspect of their lives where they make use of this speed as well? Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Kenny Bednarek, Cole Hocker, and more join in on the conversation.

In a short, rapid-fire interview with track icons, the official page of the Grand Slam Track asked them to reveal other things they were fast at apart from running. To their surprise, many of them had similar answers, and those involved day-to-day activities.

McLaughlin-Levrone was the first one to go, confessing that the one thing she was extremely fast at, was falling asleep. She sheepishly admitted that her husband, Andre Levrone Jr., stopped asking her to watch movies with him because she’d fall asleep within the first few minutes. Surprisingly, hurdles icon Jasmine Camacho-Quinn also had the same answer, revealing how she was also quick to fall asleep on such occasions.

Who knew being a Racer meant mastering the art of eating and sleeping at lightning speed? ⚡ pic.twitter.com/mWPZaNzXag — Grand Slam Track (@GrandSlamTrack) September 29, 2024

Next up, Bednarek revealed how he was fast at playing video games and cooking good food. He also promised the interviewer, Morolake Akinosun, to cook her some medium rare steak sometime.

However, Brazilian Diamond League champion and hurdles star Alison dos Santos stole the show with his response:

“Get people around me annoyed. Drink tequila…I’m pretty good at drinking tequila, trust me, I’m pretty good at it.”

Yared Nuguse and Cole Hocker echoed each other’s thoughts about the one fast activity they could pull off apart from running. And that happened to be eating! The former even admitted how his speed would often get him in trouble with his mother.

“I’m a really fast eater…My mom would get mad at me for not chewing!”

While their speed has always been an asset on the track, it looks like the athletes have faced some of its hilarious consequences beyond the field. Nevertheless, their pace will ultimately come in handy next season when they face each other at the Grand Slam Track.