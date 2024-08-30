“That Look back Was Insane”: Track World in Frenzy Over Sha’Carri Richardson’s Usain Bolt Moment in New Ad

Aug 9, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Sha’carri Richardson (USA) looks towards Daryll Neita (GBR) in the women’s 4x100m relay final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson’s appearance in Olay’s new advertisement has sparked excitement among the track and field community. Interestingly, the ad included the athlete’s legendary Usain Bolt-like gaze down at the rest of the grid during the final moments of the women’s 4×100-meter relays.

Olay created this ad to promote its new daily face cleanser, “Olay Cleaning Melts,” and chose Richardson as its model due to her recent Olympic performance. The Instagram post was captioned as –

“Sha’Carri Richardson just melted the competition at the Olympic Games Now’s her moment to melt the sweat, grit and dirt away with New Olay Cleansing Melts ”

Richardson arrived at the Stade de France with enormous expectations and was the fan favorite to win gold in the women’s 100-meter sprint. But fate had different plans when she was forced to settle for silver in the 100m category as Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred dominated the race.

Richardson faced criticism but still had a chance to win Olympic gold due to her participation in the women’s 4×100-meter relay. Throughout the relay race, Team USA managed to keep close to the podium. However, when Richardson was handed the baton, she surged down the track.

With a strong anchor split, the American crossed the finish line, looked back at the grid, and won her first Olympic gold medal. The entire track world observed this stare down at her opponents, and many quickly related it to Usain Bolt’s famed celebratory moments from his career.

The Jamaican was known for gazing back at the grid whenever he crossed the finish line in a major event. However, the moment Richardson did it, the fans became nostalgic.

“That look back was insane”

Even now, many fans are taken aback by Richardson’s stare-down.

“Still can’t get over that look.”

One admirer urged that the American athlete maintain her level of domination in future competitions.

“Keep on melting the competition ”

This fan enjoyed how Olay handled the advertisement uniquely.

“Nice commercial”

Like many others, this fan considered Richardson’s performance one of their favorite moments from the Paris Olympics.

“This was my favorite moment from the Olympics! Now I’m a huge track and field fan; can’t wait to keep following Sha’Carri, Noah and all the rest! ”

Since the coveted event, the athlete has had numerous brand endorsements, and now that she is an Olympic champion, she will have additional opportunities in the future. While Richardson’s next event in the sport is unknown, many fans are excited to see their Sprint Queen back in action.

