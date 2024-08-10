Sha’Carri Richardson Channels Her Inner Usain Bolt To Secure Victory In Women’s 4x100m Relay At Paris Olympics

Aug 9, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Sha’carri Richardson (USA) looks towards Daryll Neita (GBR) in the women’s 4x100m relay final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The women’s 4x100m relay was full of excitement and delivered on its promise of an enthralling battle. Team USA eventually took home the gold medal, thanks to a thrilling finish by Sha’Carri Richardson ahead of Great Britain’s Daryll Neita.

Notably, the finish was made even more iconic by Richardson, who channeled her inner Usain Bolt as she took a moment to look to the side to assert her dominance.

The American women were lagging when Richardson took charge of the baton as Germany led the race. A 10.09-second blitz in the final 100 meters of the race changed the entire scenario as the USA took home the gold medal.

Considering Bolt to be one of her biggest inspirations, Richardson found the perfect moment to pay homage to the fastest man in Olympic history.

The 24-year-old turned her head to her right where the British runner was, seemingly showing dominance and indicating that she had already won the race.

Fans instantly thought of Bolt, who used to do the same thing. The Jamaican former athlete has often had glowing things to say about the American runner, and Richardson’s gesture was also significant of the respect the two share.

In April earlier this year, the 37-year-old praised Richardson for her on-track presence. He said that the Dallas native brought a different spice to the track, which is necessary to draw more energy.

Richardson stands as one of the most famous and influential American sprinters in her category. Notably, she was also the favorite to win the gold in the women’s 100m sprint but had to settle for a silver medal.

St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred saved her best for last at the Paris Olympics as she romped to a historic victory in the 100m finals. With a time of 10.72 seconds, she broke the National record on her way to victory, while Richardson crossed the line with a time of 10.87 seconds.