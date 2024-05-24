Track World in Frenzy as Sha’Carri Richardson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Other Star Athletes Set to Compete in the 100M Sprint at the Prefontaine Classic

Ahead of the Paris Olympics, track and field fans are treated to a number of well-known annual track events. This year’s Prefontaine Classic will take place on May 25, and many prominent athletes will mark their appearance. According to Track Gazette on X, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Sha’Carri Richardson, Dina Asher-Smith, and other athletes have already registered for the 100-meter sprint, which will determine their practice ahead of the Olympics.

Four of the nine athletes on the grid will represent Team USA on home turf. However, Sha’Carri Richardson would be the most anticipated track star among them because she will compete in her 100-meter season opener.

She had previously competed in the 200 meters at two Diamond League meets in China, but this will be a completely different exhibit for her. It will be very important for Richardson, as many of her followers will be looking forward to her 100-meter performance.

However, the American will face stiff competition from none other than Elaine Thompson-Herah, who has competed in the annual tournament numerous times. The Jamaican athlete has a successful track record in the event, having won first place in 2021 and 2022.

Elaine finished third in the event last year, which was also her final race of the season; however, the athlete will be hoping to win this time, as the year is also important to her.

Women’s 100m startlist – Prefontaine Classic Sha’Carri Richardson

Elaine Thompson-Herah

Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith

Julien Alfred

Dina Asher-Smith

Twanisha Terry

Daryll Neita

Melissa Jefferson

Brittany Brown – May 25th — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) May 23, 2024

The competitive grid roster immediately circulated among fans, who are looking forward to seeing the heated track battle at the Prefontaine Classic.

This is a crown jewel of the PreFontaine right here /definitely Olympics final quality – – #cantwait — L♌EO♌ Bro (@850famuman) May 23, 2024

According to this fan, some athletes on the grid will eventually make it to the Olympic finals.

This is a great lineup. Some of these women will likely be in the Olympic final. — Dr. Paco Hinton Jr Podcaster (@DrPacoHinton) May 23, 2024

Elaine Thompson-Herah will begin her season, which one fan is quite excited about.

Elaine picked a serious one for the season opener. She must be feeling good. Watch out now!!!! — sheldon hart (@sheldonhart1) May 24, 2024

An American fan is likewise excited to see the American runners in the event.

Damn that’s a great list. Love me some TT Terry (and Sha’Carri of course). — Grouchy Smurf (@WrinkleCruz) May 24, 2024

This track aficionado is hoping for a new world record in the 100 meters, as the grid is stacked with notable athletes.

Fastest time of the season so far incoming — Tekkenme (@Tekkenme168479) May 23, 2024

Since the Prefontaine Classic will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, many supporters will be rooting for the American athletes. This will also be Sha’Carri’s test, since she has decided to compete in the scheduled track meets prior to her Olympic tenure in Paris.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic season until now

Sha’Carri Richardson hasn’t run many races this year. She has even opted out of some sprints, which has raised many doubts and concerns among her followers. The two-time world champion competed in the Pepsi Florida Relays’ 4×100-meter relay, finishing second.

However, her individual heats began in Xiamen at the commencement of the Diamond League season. She competed strongly in the 200-meter race but was only able to win silver. Richardson also arrived in Suzhou, but she only managed to finish in third place.

While many supporters are concerned about her form, she is convinced that each sprint has provided her with the feedback she requires for the Olympic races ahead, with Paris serving as her primary goal this season.