Elaine Thompson-Herah Unveils Reason for Departure From MVP Track Club in ‘Sprint’ Sports Series

Elite athletes are always tied to elite coaches who prepare them to be the best they can be on track and field. However, such relationships can come to an end owing to differing preferences or career routes. Elaine Thompson-Herah severed ways with long-time coach Stephen Francis in October 2021, which caused quite a stir in Jamaica’s track world.

However, the athlete had a specific reason for departing from the popular MVP Track Club, as she revealed in Netflix’s Sprint episode 4, “Trials & Tribulations.” The sprinter made the decision immediately following the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics, where she won three gold medals in the 100, 200, and 4×100-meter relay races.

These accomplishments elevated her to the status of a five-time Olympic champion, and supporters eagerly anticipated what she had in store for the future. Despite her achievements, the world was startled by her choice to separate from coach Stephen Francis, founder of the MVP Track Club. From her perspective, how she anticipated the club handling the training procedure was not her style, and she explains:

“When you let other athletes train together, it can be very challenging because you tend to race each other in practice. You don’t want that to happen, you don’t want too much chaos and problems. You’re gonna focus on the wrong thing.”

Being an Olympic athlete, especially one with gold medals, is a significant task, as many supporters expect their athletes to keep the same form year after year. There was already a lot of pressure on the Jamaican, and throwing herself in races at every training session overwhelmed her, which prompted her decision to leave MVP Track Club.

Coach Francis respected her choice, but he wanted to continue training his athletes in the same way he had always done. However, as Michael Johnson points out in the show, changing instructors is an important consideration for athletes, especially those as talented as Elaine. It has a significant impact on performance, which the athlete later suffers from.

A Disastrous 2024 Season for Elaine Thompson-Herah

Every time Elaine Thompson-Herah appears at a track meet, her competitors are terrified because of her previous performances. Despite a dip in her results since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, as well as her split with MVP Track Club, Jamaican supporters remained optimistic about a stellar 2024 season. However, at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic, she finished ninth in the 100 meters.

The aspirations remained, as not every athlete had a magical start to the season. However, after she finished the NYC Grand Prix in the last place on June 9, 2024, and was carried out by authorities because she was unable to move herself, every fan became alarmed.

While the athlete was motivated to comeback in the Jamaican Olympic Trials, her hopes of defending her Olympic medals were dashed when the doctor informed her that she had an Achilles tendon tear. This injury ended Elaine’s chances of competing in the Paris Olympics, but she is certain that she will recover and make a strong comeback.