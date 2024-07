When, Where and How to Watch Team USA at the Paris Olympics? – Day 1 Schedule

The eagerly anticipated Paris Olympics have finally arrived. After the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, the sports competitions will begin on Saturday, July 27. There will be lots of excitement for sports lovers, but American supporters’ attention will be focused on the athletes donning the Team USA jerseys.

Fans in the United States can watch the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on NBC, Peacock, and the NBC Olympic apps on Friday at 2:00 p.m. ET. Later, all live streaming of Olympic events will be available at NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app, and the NBC Olympics app. The sporting action begins on Saturday, and the full Day 1 schedule for Team USA participants in numerous disciplines is provided below.

Day 1 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – July 27

Badminton

Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage, Group D (2:30 am ET)