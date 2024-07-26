“Love to See It!”: Snoop Dogg Meets Elite Team USA Athletes Prior to the Paris Olympics, Leaving Track World in a Frenzy

Before the Paris Olympics, not only did sportsmen make headlines, but celebrities too, like Snoop Dogg. The American rapper will not only be a member of NBC’s coverage crew for the prestigious event, but he will also be the torchbearer at the opening ceremony.

However, because he is from the United States, the 52-year-old met notable track athletes from Team USA and shared some words of motivation before competing at the Stade de France, as seen on USATF’s official Instagram page.

The American rapper wore an Olympic sweatshirt with the United States flag on his arms. The footage shows him hugging Kyree King and conversing on the field with Kenny Bednarek. The following frame displays him speaking with Noah Lyles, and then sharing a hug with Fred Kerley.

The American rapper also delivers a few words of encouragement to the competitors, with a patriotic tone, as he says:

“We coming home with the medals.”

The American rapper delivered a brief message that was enough to motivate any competitive athlete. He knows what Team USA is capable of, and Snoop Dogg is excited to see them win those gleaming gold medals.

The 52-year-old’s message has also reached the fans, who are delighted to see him at the Stade de France.

“Your commentary on the sports is what I’m looking forward to most. I don’t even care what the sport is.”

This fan is pleased with how Snoop Dogg provided motivational words to Team USA athletes.

“Positive motivation. Love to see it!”

One admirer also had a similar reaction.

“What a great guy.”

A fan came up with a creative comment.

“We have Snoop carrying the Olympic Flame before GTA 6.”

Another admirer appreciated Snoop Dogg’s message to the athletes.

“I feel like he’s out there elevating the vibes of every athlete he interacts with and it’s AWESOME!”

The official night of the Paris Olympics will begin in a matter of hours. However, before the athletic competitions get started, the American rapper will join other celebrities as one of the torchbearers for the prestigious event.

Snoop Dogg’s Latest Olympic Adventure

Since the Paris Olympics will be held in the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, the mayor of the town, Mathieu Hanotin, has issued an official statement on his X account, stating that Snoop Dogg will be the torchbearer in the opening ceremony on Friday.

He will be accompanied by French actress Laetitia Casta and French rapper MC Solaar. The event will also feature French singer Slimane, who will perform live on France TV, which will be a great show for the audience. This is a fantastic opportunity for the American rapper, as he will carry the Olympic flame to kick off the largest event of all sports.