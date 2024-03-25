“Partying Like A Mug, I Got A 60,000 Sq Ft House”: Shaquille O’Neal Breaks Down His Biggest Mistake Early On In His Career

Back in 2019, Shaquille O’Neal sat down with Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist for an interview. During the must-see segment, Shaq spoke about multiple topics. The TNT analyst also revealed the biggest mistake that he made early on in his career and how he learned from the same to go on and win 4 championships.

Shaquille O’Neal and the Orlando Magic had an incredible performance in the 1994-1995 season, entering the postseason as the #1 seed. After defeating the Boston Celtics in the first round, they were matched up against the Chicago Bulls in the second round. Despite being the best team throughout the regular season, the Magic were regarded as the underdogs entering the tie. However, the Florida side stunned MJ and Co. to win the series 4-2.

Now, Shaq takes immense pride in being the last person to defeat Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the postseason. But, after their conference semifinals win, he admitted to Willie Geist that he had more than just a mini celebration. Eventually it became a massive reason behind why the Houston Rockets defeated them in the 1995 NBA Finals.

“Partying like a mug” even before the finals began was the biggest mistake of his career, as per O’Neal.

“I broke a rule. You celebrated too early because we beat Michael Jordan which nobody has ever done…Who’s the last guys to beat Michael Jordan in the playoffs? Nobody. You better Google me, buddy. So, we beat them and I’m partying like a mug. I got a 60,000 sq ft house, I’m bringing people over cause in my mind already had the championship won. But you broke the major rule and the basketball gods paid me back very nicely,” Shaq said.

Despite the loss, Shaq took away one of the most important learnings. The failure taught him to never stop playing hard until the job was over.

“But before you succeed, you must first learn to fail. So what that taught me was, if I ever get to the Finals, I’m gonna dominate so hard that nobody will ever beat me again,” O’Neal revealed.

Sticking true to his words, the Big Aristotle eventually ended up winning four titles and didn’t take his foot off the gas in any of those title runs until the task in hand was completed.

Shaquille O’Neal got swept by Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets in the 1995 Finals

Having dominated all season long and defeated powerhouses such as the Boston Celtics, the Chicago Bulls, and the Indiana Pacers, the Orlando Magic were the favorites to win the 1995 Finals. However, Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets’ exposed Shaq and co.’s weakness – inexperience in the Finals.

Stating that the 1995 Finals was a one-sided affair, is an understatement. The Houston Rockets swept Shaquille O’Neal and the Magic 4-0, with an average difference of 7 points per game.

Considering he was merely 22 years old, “Superman” had a phenomenal outing – 28 points, 12.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game, per Basketball Reference. However, Hakeem Olajuwon’s two-way capabilities allowed the Rockets to overcome the challenge that the young Orlando Magic posed them with. Finally, after averaging 32.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks, The Dream won the 1995 Finals MVP.