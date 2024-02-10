New Welterweight Champion Emanuel Muniz Knocks Out Christapher Thomas With a Deafening Blow, Winning the Power Slap 6 Main Event

In one of the most exciting matches that Power Slap 6 fans had been waiting for, two powerful champions of the sport battled for the throne. Emanuel Muniz went against all-time champion Christapher ‘KO’ Thomas and won in a historic match.

The duo caught attention after some sour banter, taking their tiff to the masses. The announcement of their match brought the potential for one of the biggest slap battles that fans had been looking forward to.

The match began with both delivering strong strikes to each other. However, talks of Thomas moving while defending began doing the rounds. Muniz, on the other hand, delivered clean blows to Thomas while defending himself from his strikes.

Thomas has a penchant for knocking out his previous opponents early on in matches. Whereas Muniz built a reputation for never being knocked out before. And this match was no different for the latter, which shocked the audience.

The match grew more interesting when it extended to five rounds instead of the usual three. Thomas’ first foul came after he delivered a faulty blow to Muniz. The latter called him out in the third round for a second foul after he attempted clubbing.

In the end, Muniz delivered a strong blow to Thomas in the fourth round. The former champion, who barely made it to the final few strikes, took one last hit before collapsing on the floor. Despite all the screams and hype, Power Slap 6 had a new champion.

Emanuel Muniz wins the welterweight belt at the Power Slap 6

With one strong blow that knocked his rival’s air out of the lungs, Muniz showed fans who was the boss. The match was special for the 24-year-old for many reasons.

Having won the title, Muniz became the second-youngest champion to win the welterweight category title. Wearing wigs that resembled his wavy purple hair, his family members cheered for him from the sidelines. Muniz’s brother had recently undergone heart surgery. So, Muniz dedicated the victory to his younger brother.