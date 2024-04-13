Power Slap 7: Anthony ‘Babyface’ Blackburn Beats Welterweight #1 Christapher Thomas

Beating the world’s number one champion has to carry some bragging rights because Power Slap 7 contender Anthony ‘Babyface’ Blackburn just earned them. The 33-year-old ranks sixth overall in the welterweight division and was pitted against ‘KO’ Christapher Thomas in his recent match. Not only did he win with flying colors, but he also managed to knock out Thomas completely on his second hit.

The first round had already begun strong, with some powerful strikes on both sides. Blackburn had won the toss and delivered a promising hit to Thomas on his first go. Things began to look iffy when Thomas got called out for a stepping foul in the second round, which eventually put him at a disadvantage.

Blackburn was quick to wrap up the match on his second hit with a strong strike that knocked Thomas out completely. Amidst wide-eyed gasps from the audience, who could barely process the quick turn of events, he was declared the official winner. However, the champion admitted that he did not expect a relatively easy win under any circumstances.

“I didn’t think it would be a finish like that. It shows, if you put in the effort, good things will happen.”

And now, Blackburn has promised the same fate for another athlete. He challenged Emmanuel Muniz next to a power-packed match.

“Manny…get ready, baby.”