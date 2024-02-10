Robert Trujillo Beats Dallas Marron in a Total Knockout Match at Power Slap 6

In an exciting opening match, Power Slap 6 witnessed Robert Trujillo add another feather to his cap as he won against a promising Dallas Marron. The lightweight round featured the icons locking horns in a nail-biting couple of rounds. However, Trujillo got away with the fourth knockout in his competition history.

Advertisement

The win came under legal and appropriate conditions according to championship rules. Trujillo struck first, marking a powerful move against his opponent. The icon’s strength was his defensive stance. Therefore, when Marron struck next, he held still like a wall against his strike.

In the end, the second round marked Marron’s fall, as he couldn’t recover from Trujillo’s strike. The champion knocked him out in 15 seconds, and the match lasted two rounds before Robert ‘The Real Deal’ Trujillo won his sixth Power Slap match. This win was extra special for many reasons.

Advertisement

This competition was Trujillo’s fourth match, where he had a total knockout against his opponent. Marking his sixth overall win, he now plans to go big. In an interview just after his win, he revealed his intention to move to a bigger category, away from lightweight.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3JcWAcr2Uy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Today’s match also came as a birthday present for Trujillo’s son, Carter. He dedicated his win to him and wished the 10-year-old a happy birthday. He also waved hi to his daughter Lillian, whom he couldn’t wait to get back to.

Trujillo scaled up the ranks in the Power Slap community with multiple MMA titles to his credit. He began as a boxer before switching to power slap as an opportunity to make it big. Aiming for a knockout title, the 31-year-old is well on his way to become a promising star.

Advertisement

With this win, Trujillo will now move on in the competition and hopefully add more achievements to his record.

Power Slap 6 saw banter between Trujillo and Marron

Before opening the championship, Trujillo went on air to challenge his opponent. He asked Marron to be ready, as he was bringing his best. Quoting how he was about to ‘bring the heat’, he predicted a straight knockout in the first round itself.

Given his confidence about how the match would turn out, his win came as no surprise. Trujillo’s prior experience with boxing gave him an edge as he struck Marron with power and precision. With the consistent support of his hometown backing him through every match, the New Mexican now looks forward to battle with more strength.