“Coming to Bring the Heat”: Robert Trujillo, at the Upcoming Power Slap 6, Dares Rival to ‘Be Ready’

Power Slap 6 is just around the corner, and fans are gearing up to see their favorites go head-to-head in a power-packed show. Launching on February 9th, 2024, one of the contenders has posed a tough dare to his opponent, and things have heated up.

Robert Trujillo made his name in the Power Slap community, with multiple MMA titles to his credit. The icon started as a boxer and ended up pursuing slap fighting as an opportunity to make it big in MMA. And now, he’s ready for another challenge.

In a recent interview, the athlete talked about his plans for the upcoming season and how he’s preparing for the sixth edition of the sport. Amidst this, he took the chance to challenge his upcoming contender by starting a banter.

Trujillo is set to combat Dallas Marron, and fans have already sided with him. The former is shooting for a lightweight title this year and hopes that this season will grant him that. Keeping the banter alive, the icon challenged Marron.

“Dallas, I just want you to be ready… I’m coming to bring the heat, and it’s going to be another first-round knockout for me, uh, regardless if I win or lose a coin toss.”

It seems like the champion is confident about his show and potential win. The first day of the championship will witness the duo battle it out and potentially knock the other out with powerful moves.

Trujillo is a welterweight with prior experience in boxing and MMA. These skills are something that he hopes to use as a one-up for his power-slapping ventures. The New Mexico resident carries a lot of support from his hometown and locals, who even dedicated an entire day to him. Therefore, winning the title is a huge deal for the icon.

Power Slap 6 will see some of the popular contenders lock horns as they try to knock each other out. Frank Lamicella, President of Power Slap, has been releasing the roster gradually. So far, he has announced pairs of rivals, one post at a time.

What is Power Slap?

Presented as a combat sport focused on slapping one another on the head, Power Slap shows both technique and strength. Authorities do not allow defense, and one needs to go on till the other concedes or knocks out.

UFC CEO and President Dana White owns the competition as a way of promoting slap fighting. It is licensed and approved by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. And it now successfully hosts a bunch of athletes wanting to make it big in MMA.