Russell Rivero Knocks Out Cody Belisle to Win the Light Heavyweight Category at Power Slap 7

The UFC Apex Venue is the arena for Power Slap 7, in the ever-dazzling city of Las Vegas. The event got off to a great start with Russell Rivero taking home a win, by marking his palm on Cody Belisle’s chin.

The only factor separating the two athletes, who are both 31 years old, was their height. Belisle was a powerful 6’3″, while Rivero was only 5’9″. Fortunately, for Rivero, he won the toss and got to slap first. He was excited, just like the whole crowd who was anticipating the event.

Belisle, who is accustomed to these circumstances, likewise maintained his composure. Even though the statistics for Power Slap history usually favor the first person to slap, these kinds of events are always unpredictable.

Rivero prepared himself and slapped Belisle in the face; however, the athlete flinched, which was deemed a foul. Due to the foul, Rivero was given an additional opportunity to strike his opponent again. Though Belisle persevered, it was high time the event had a winner.

Similar to his previous slap, Rivero threw Belisle a hard blow directly up his chin. This time, there was no penalty on the part of the six-foot-tall athlete, but he was unable to get back up, giving the win to Rivero.