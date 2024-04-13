mobile app bar

Power Slap 7: Damien Dibbell Retains Heavyweight Title in a Dramatic Main Event Win Against ‘King’ Ryan Phillips

Radha Iyer
Published

Credits: Damien Dibbell’s official Instagram account

Power Slap 7 has a returning heavyweight champion, Damien Dibbell, defending and winning his title for the second time throughout his career. The main event of the season witnessed him go up against Ryan ‘The King’ Phillips in a dramatic match. The onstage rivals had already hyped the show with countless posts and banter online and were all set to compete through five rounds.

The match began on a slow note when Phillips’ strikes began falling flat on the reigning champion. They still held up strong against each other until the third round, when Phillips earned a foul for clubbing. This situation marked his crucial disadvantage that acted upon his already weak strikes through the rounds.

In the end, Dibbell snagged the win in the fourth round with a clean knockout. His form had been impeccable throughout the match, and his strikes already had some strength to them. Knockout wins had already been his thing since this match marked his third out of four knockout wins in his career.

Fans had already been rooting for Dibbell because of his strong presence in the ring and online. Many had been voicing their support for him in his recent Power Slap 7-related posts, including his banter with Phillips. His second heavyweight title comes with a promise of more calculated strength and strategy in future matches.

 

