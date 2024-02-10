Sheena Bathory Grabs a Dramatic Win at the First-Ever Women’s Slap Fight at Power Slap 6

In what was one of the most dramatic slap-fighting matches at the Power Slap 6, Sheena Bathory won against Jackie Cataline despite the latter knocking her out. In a competition full of twists that kept fans at the edge of their seats, the ‘Hungarian Hurricane’ won on account of the disqualification of her opponent.

Bathory is a bodybuilder with an MMA experience. She is a black belt in judo and a wrestler, coming to the championship to try her luck at power slap. Her opponent, Jackie Cataline, has a similarly impressive background, being a former pro-MMA fighter and wrestler.

The match was set for three rounds, and fans prepared themselves for the best show. However, the competition cut down abruptly when Cataline delivered a powerful blow to Bathory, knocking her down right away at the first strike. This came as a shock to onlookers.

The judges almost declared the star the winner but decided to review first. Upon carefully watching the footage, they discovered that Cataline struck a foul hit that knocked Bathory out. Since it was illegal according to the competition rules, they announced their final decision.

Here’s where the drama happened. Upon hearing that the judges did not count her hit, Cataline was not pleased. While the evidence suggested that the athlete made an illegal hit, the strength of it was intense enough to send her opponent straight to the floor. Therefore, she immediately walked off the stage in protest.

Amidst the judges reviewing footage and her opponent fuming away, Bathory regained composure to a favorable decision. In what turned out to be one twist after another, the judges made a groundbreaking announcement.

Sheena Bathory won the Power Slap 6 first-ever co-main event

Due to her illegal hit, judges disqualified Cataline. And despite getting the strong blow that knocked her out, Bathory won the match.

Although the contest ended on a sour note, with her opponent walking out in fury, the Hungarian accepted her win against all odds.