“A True Warrior, Like Yourself…”: After a Win Through Disqualification at the Power Slap 6 Fans Come in Support of Sheena Bathory

The 6th edition of the Power Slap event was nothing short of drama, intense rivalry, and emotions. The competitions witnessed new winners, and some even created history. However, the match between Sheena Bathory and Jackie Cataline was the most dramatic at the Power Slap 6.

Sheena, known as the Hungarian Hurricane, is one of the biggest stars in slapfighting. She managed to take a win home at the first-ever co-main event, despite being knocked out in the very first round. After striking the first slap Cataline was adjudged to have KO’d Franciska Szabó. However, the tale had a twist when the slap was reviewed.

After a review by the referees, it was noticed that Cataline had made a palm strike, which is considered clubbing and is an illegal move in Power Slap as per the rules. This led to the disqualification of Cataine and Sheena winning the match. As soon as the review was taken, there was intense drama as Cataline walked off the stage and into the arena before the winner was announced.

Cataline was not pleased with the decision when the judges did not consider her slap legal. Disappointedly she walked away in objection and fumed by not saying much. This led to a huge debate among fans, and people even criticized Cataline for her rage and poor sportsmanship.

Though the match had a dramatic conclusion, it sparked a heated debate among fans and experts. However, fans came in numbers to support Sheena Bathory and consider her the rightful winner.

Fans pour out their support and love to Sheena Bathory after her dramatic win

With the match being a discussion point on whether the disqualification of Catalina was fair, debates are still ongoing. As for Franciska’s fans, they feel the decision was right, and the pro wrestler had every right to win.

One fan called Sheena a warrior for the spirit she showcased and said “Keep trucking, Francesca!!! It’s all good. I’m just glad you’re ok. A true warrior, like yourself, doesn’t give up and I know you won’t give up. behind you,” Another fan commented, “you’re the true champ! I hope you’re okay”

Fans also by supporting Sheena criticized Catalina for her actions and wrote “It’s one thing to mess up with a newbie mistake on your first match, but to storm off after instead of acting like a professional? After she took years off Sheena’s life? Gross. She wanted to use this to one day get to the UFC, well good luck after doing that in front of Dana.”

While another wrote, “Unfortunate that was dangerous and the other lady could’ve at least stayed and apologized or something this is crazy.”

With fans supporting Sheena after all the debates, she must be gearing up to do better next time. Her victory has solidified her position as a formidable competitor in power slapping.