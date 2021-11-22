Cricket

“Rahul Dravid will not get carried away with all the success”: Gautam Gambhir hits out at Ravi Shastri after India’s series win over New Zealand

Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at Ravi Shastri after India's series win over New Zealand. He has praised Rahul Dravid's humility.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“I think there’s going to be some moves made” – Roman Reigns discusses a possible move to Hollywood
Next Article
“I was very distracted the whole week” – Becky Lynch brings up Ric Flair after beating Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2021
Cricket Latest News
"It has been a special thing to hit a last-ball six": Shahrukh Khan last ball six clinches the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 for Tamil Nadu
“It has been a special thing to hit a last-ball six”: Shahrukh Khan last ball six clinches the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 for Tamil Nadu

Shahrukh Khan smashed a six on the last ball of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy…