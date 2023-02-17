Returnal PC specs: Third-person shooter out now on Steam
Danyal Arabi
|Published 17/02/2023
Acclaimed third-person shooter ‘Returnal’ is finally out for the PC platform. Originally released for the PlayStation 5, Returnal debuted in early 2021. Nearly two years later, the Sony-published title makes its way to PC. Praised for its addictive gunplay, movement mechanics, and storyline, the game has garnered a bit of a cult following since its release. Here are the PC specifications needed to run the game smoothly.
Also read: Warzone 2 Season 2 is out now, here’s what’s changed
Minimum and recommended Returnal PC specs
Who is ready to start a new cycle?#Returnal launching today on PC! 👩🚀https://t.co/vbmCcL9ihV pic.twitter.com/LZln5LRiVy
— Housemarque (@Housemarque) February 15, 2023
Minimum (Performance Target: 720p, 60fps, low settings)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz)
- RAM: 16GB DDR4
- Storage: 60GB HDD
Medium (Performance Target: 1080p, 60 fps, medium settings)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 (6 core 2.8GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (6 core 3.4GHZ) 3.5GHz)
- RAM: 16GB DDR4
- Storage: 60GB SSD
Recommended (Performance Target:1080p, 60 fps, high settings)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (8 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB)
- CPU: Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz)
- RAM: 16GB DDR4
- Storage: 60GB SSD
Epic (Performance Target: 4K, 60 fps, epic settings)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB)
- CPU: Intel i7-9700K (8 core 3.7 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6 GHz)
- RAM: 32GB DDR4
- Storage: 60GB SSD
Ray Tracing (Performance Target: 4K, 60 fps, epic settings)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti (12 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (16 GB)
- CPU: Intel i9-11900K (8 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 core 3.7 GHz)
- RAM: 32GB DDR4
- Storage: 60GB SSD
Returnal incorporates almost every modern upscaling technology including DLSS and FSR. The PC port supports ultrawide resolution alongside completely ray-traced shadows and reflections. Dolby Atmos and DualSense support is also included at launch. Returnal is out now on Steam and the Epic Games Store.
Also read: GTA Online Weekly Update for February 16, 2023: New car and garage added