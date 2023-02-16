HomeSearch

GTA Online Weekly Update for February 16, 2023: New car and garage added

Danyal Arabi
|Published 16/02/2023

Following up on the Classique Broadway, GTA Online has added a modern supercar to the game. This week, the Toundra Panthere takes center stage as the new car added to the game. Keeping the ever-expanding roster of cars in the game, the developers have also added a new garage to the game. Designed as a luxury garage, the Eclipse Blvd garage can house 50 cars for $2,740,000. Here’s everything new in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online gets a new 50-car super garage this week

Podium Vehicle – Grotti Cheetah Classic

Prize Ride Challenge – Place top 1 in 5 LS Car Meet Series races

Prize Ride – Invetero Coquette Classic

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Penumbra FF
  • Raiden

Deluxe Motorsports Showroom

  • Panthere
  • Kanjo SJ
  • Toros
  • Hustler
  • Nightshade

New Content

  • Panthere ($2,170,000)
  • Eclipse Blvd 50-Car Garage ($2,740,000)
  • Street Dealers (3 can be found per day)
  • Daily Stash Houses
  • G’s Caches
  • Convenience Store Robbery Random Event
Discounts
  • Free vehicle license plates

35% Off

  • Motorcycle Club Clubhouses (incl. renovations)
  • Motorcycle Club Businesses (incl. upgrades and renovations)

30% Off

  • Emerus ($1,925,000)
  • Euros ($1,260,000 – $945,000)
  • Kanjo SJ ($959,000 – $719,250)
  • Krieger ($2,012,500)
  • Thrax ($1,627,500)
  • Vagner ($1,074,500)
Gun Van contents

Weapons

  • Knife (10% off)
  • Baseball Bat
  • Pistol .50 (10% off)
  • Combat PDW (10% off)
  • Special Carbine (10% off)
  • Service Carbine (30% off)
  • Railgun (10% off)
  • Unholy Hellbringer (10% off)

Throwables

  • Molotov
  • Tear Gas (15% off)
  • Grenade (15% off)

Body Armor

  • Super Light Armor (20% off)
  • Light Armor (20% off)
  • Standard Armor (20% off)
  • Heavy Armor (20% off)
  • Super Heavy Armor (20% off)

The new 50-car garage was one of the most anticipated parts of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. Data miners had revealed its existence a few months prior to its release, leading to a lot of hype. Additionally, a background patch was rolled out one day before the weekly update. These changes include:

  • Patched the Taxi god mode glitch
  • Patched a workaround to Cayo Perico Heist Solo Wallbreach glitch
  • Fixed a bug with Stash Houses where you always receive cash instead of supplies to the Bunker/Acid Lab/Document Forgery

These bonuses will last till February 23, 2023.

