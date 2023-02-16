GTA Online Weekly Update for February 16, 2023: New car and garage added
Danyal Arabi
|Published 16/02/2023
Following up on the Classique Broadway, GTA Online has added a modern supercar to the game. This week, the Toundra Panthere takes center stage as the new car added to the game. Keeping the ever-expanding roster of cars in the game, the developers have also added a new garage to the game. Designed as a luxury garage, the Eclipse Blvd garage can house 50 cars for $2,740,000. Here’s everything new in GTA Online this week.
GTA Online gets a new 50-car super garage this week
Background update
— Tez2 (@TezFunz2) February 15, 2023
Podium Vehicle – Grotti Cheetah Classic
Prize Ride Challenge – Place top 1 in 5 LS Car Meet Series races
Prize Ride – Invetero Coquette Classic
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Penumbra FF
- Raiden
Deluxe Motorsports Showroom
- Panthere
- Kanjo SJ
- Toros
- Hustler
- Nightshade
New Content
- Panthere ($2,170,000)
- Eclipse Blvd 50-Car Garage ($2,740,000)
- Street Dealers (3 can be found per day)
- Daily Stash Houses
- G’s Caches
- Convenience Store Robbery Random Event
- Free vehicle license plates
35% Off
- Motorcycle Club Clubhouses (incl. renovations)
- Motorcycle Club Businesses (incl. upgrades and renovations)
30% Off
- Emerus ($1,925,000)
- Euros ($1,260,000 – $945,000)
- Kanjo SJ ($959,000 – $719,250)
- Krieger ($2,012,500)
- Thrax ($1,627,500)
- Vagner ($1,074,500)
Weapons
- Knife (10% off)
- Baseball Bat
- Pistol .50 (10% off)
- Combat PDW (10% off)
- Special Carbine (10% off)
- Service Carbine (30% off)
- Railgun (10% off)
- Unholy Hellbringer (10% off)
Throwables
- Molotov
- Tear Gas (15% off)
- Grenade (15% off)
Body Armor
- Super Light Armor (20% off)
- Light Armor (20% off)
- Standard Armor (20% off)
- Heavy Armor (20% off)
- Super Heavy Armor (20% off)
The new 50-car garage was one of the most anticipated parts of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. Data miners had revealed its existence a few months prior to its release, leading to a lot of hype. Additionally, a background patch was rolled out one day before the weekly update. These changes include:
- Patched the Taxi god mode glitch
- Patched a workaround to Cayo Perico Heist Solo Wallbreach glitch
- Fixed a bug with Stash Houses where you always receive cash instead of supplies to the Bunker/Acid Lab/Document Forgery
These bonuses will last till February 23, 2023.
