GTA Online Weekly Update for February 16, 2023: New car and garage added

Following up on the Classique Broadway, GTA Online has added a modern supercar to the game. This week, the Toundra Panthere takes center stage as the new car added to the game. Keeping the ever-expanding roster of cars in the game, the developers have also added a new garage to the game. Designed as a luxury garage, the Eclipse Blvd garage can house 50 cars for $2,740,000. Here’s everything new in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online gets a new 50-car super garage this week

Background update

Podium Vehicle – Grotti Cheetah Classic

Prize Ride Challenge – Place top 1 in 5 LS Car Meet Series races

Prize Ride – Invetero Coquette Classic

Luxury Autos Showroom

Penumbra FF

Raiden

Deluxe Motorsports Showroom

Panthere

Kanjo SJ

Toros

Hustler

Nightshade

New Content

Panthere ($2,170,000)

Eclipse Blvd 50-Car Garage ($2,740,000)

Street Dealers (3 can be found per day)

Daily Stash Houses

G’s Caches

Convenience Store Robbery Random Event

Discounts

Free vehicle license plates

35% Off

Motorcycle Club Clubhouses (incl. renovations)

(incl. renovations) Motorcycle Club Businesses (incl. upgrades and renovations)

30% Off

Emerus ($1,925,000)

Euros ($1,260,000 – $945,000)

Kanjo SJ ($959,000 – $719,250)

Krieger ($2,012,500)

Thrax ($1,627,500)

Vagner ($1,074,500)

Gun Van contents

Weapons

Knife (10% off)

Baseball Bat

Pistol .50 (10% off)

Combat PDW (10% off)

Special Carbine (10% off)

Service Carbine (30% off)

Railgun (10% off)

Unholy Hellbringer (10% off)

Throwables

Molotov

Tear Gas (15% off)

Grenade (15% off)

Body Armor

Super Light Armor (20% off)

Light Armor (20% off)

Standard Armor (20% off)

Heavy Armor (20% off)

Super Heavy Armor (20% off)

The new 50-car garage was one of the most anticipated parts of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. Data miners had revealed its existence a few months prior to its release, leading to a lot of hype. Additionally, a background patch was rolled out one day before the weekly update. These changes include:

Patched the Taxi god mode glitch

Patched a workaround to Cayo Perico Heist Solo Wallbreach glitch

Fixed a bug with Stash Houses where you always receive cash instead of supplies to the Bunker/Acid Lab/Document Forgery

These bonuses will last till February 23, 2023.

