“Rocky invited a 12-year-old girl to play strip poker” – Dark past of Rocky Johnson that the show “Young Rock” doesn’t want you to know!

The Rock’s late father Rocky Johnson’s turbulent career and erratic lifestyle affected younger Dwane. His rap sheet will blow your mind.

In the world of showbiz, The Rock is considered to be a consummate showman. He has ‘millions’ of dollars and fans that have watched him grow from a rookie in professional wrestling to a megastar in WWE and Hollywood. His journey to stardom wasn’t trouble-free.

Metaphorically, he was the first one to hit “rock-bottom” in real life before he slammed people on the mat in the ring. The pain he felt as a child in the past is probably immeasurable and no child should have to go through it. The wrestler-turned-actor went through a laundry list of problems growing up.

One such problem was his depression due to dealing and coping with his awry personal life with his family. The Rock had a rather tumultuous childhood. His father “Rocky Johnson” was also a professional wrestler whose legacy was debased due to his rap sheet.

Charges against Rocky Johnson

In his early life, Rocky Johnson worked as a truck driver to earn a living but had the desire to be a professional athlete. He then dabbled in the field of boxing for a while until he transitioned to pro wrestling. By the late ’60s, Rocky had become a dignitary professional wrestler in the NWA.

In 1983, Rocky joined the WWF/WWE. He met his wife Ata, his wife, through Peter Maivia who was his mentor and later father-in-law. As his career took off, Rocky was involved in a lot of public events and his job required him to be on the road for most of his time besides training.

Because of his profession, Rocky couldn’t be the ‘super dad’ or ‘super husband’ and spend more time with his family. He later gained notoriety for having extramarital affairs with a lot of women and having legal cases against him for molesting women.

In 1987, Rocky was arrested and charged with the rape of a 19-year-old woman. He claimed that he was framed by the rival wrestlers. The criminal charge led to a complete failure of his career as he was blacklisted from professional wrestling.

From there, his life took the turn for the worse and he only found solace in alcohol. His ceaseless drinking habit took a toll on his health. According to Luan Crable, who was the mistress of Rocky Johnson for over 25 years, Rocky was a “serial cheater”.

She said:

“Rocky was a serial cheater, It wasn’t until later I realized he had women in virtually every arena he wrestled.”

He invited a 12-year-old girl to play strip poker!

Another series of repugnant allegations were made against Johnson. Rocky worked part-time as a supervisor and activities leader at Pine Island Community center.

News spread that Rocky’s sleazy conduct made a lot of employees uncomfortable. A thorough internal investigation was processed which revealed disturbing allegations against Rocky.

Some employees said Rocky would grope women and have an inappropriate discussion on sexual anatomy in front of children. It crossed all lines when it surfaced that he invited a 12-year-old girl to play strip poker.

Johnson’s life spiraled down and there was no hope until he quit drinking and watched his son make a name for himself and reach heights that he couldn’t.

Despite the tension within the family, The Rock accepted his father for what he was and inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.