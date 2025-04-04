‘Rock’s Energy Meets UFC’: Fighter’s Spot-On Dwayne Johnson Impression Has Fans Hyped for His Debut at Vegas 105

Dwayne Johnson at the premiere of the animated film Moana 2 Vaiana 2 at Cineworld Leicester Square London

Ahead of his UFC debut this weekend, Torrez Finney appears to have already caught the eye of the mainstream for his spot-on impression of professional wrestling icon and Fast and Furious star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Finney, a multi-fight alum of Dana White’s Contender Series, finally makes good on his Octagon-proper debut this weekend. Opening the main card of UFC Vegas 105, Finney takes on Robert Valentin at the middleweight limit. The undefeated prospect endured an arduous trip to the promotional leader. To say the least.

Of the 10 fights he has had in his professional MMA, a staggering three have taken place at the UFC Apex facility. And prevailing with victories on all occasions, Finney has now finally received the call for his anticipated Octagon landing.

But despite these wins, it is difficult to make it in the UFC without having a gimmick. All the big names like Colby Covington, Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz… every single fighter you can think of brings something new to the table.

Finney, of course, has channeled his inner Rock for his pre-fight routine.

And, surprise, surprise, he’s even received praise from a user on X, commenting. “The Rock’s energy meets UFC. It’s about to go down!” Another claimed Finney had long practised his impression, writing, “He’s wanted to do that his whole life.“

Already expecting big things from the unbeaten middleweight, a third commented, “Looks like UFC Vegas 105 is about to get electric!”

But likely learning from the master, Finney’s inspiration largely comes from ‘The Rock’s’ notable mockery and impressions of fellow professional wrestlers during his pomp.

The Rock’s infamous WWE run

Notably himself, Rocky has pulled off some hilarious impressions of his own during his glory days in the former Vince McMahon-led organization.

Involved in a storyline with blood relation, Rikishi- The Rock imitated the Samoan following his infamous car-attack against long-time rival, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.

Remember the whole ‘I did it for the Rock‘ mimicry?

In a particularly noteworthy impression, Johnson has also often taken aim at current WWE creative lead, Paul Levesque (Triple H)- mocking his tendency to elongate the end of his sentences, often calling him constipated.

And for you old heads, you can’t when in an interview with Michael Cole, he went on a rampage, mimicking everybody from Stone Cold to the Undertaker.

The Rock Roasted all of these legends in one promo – Kurt Angle

– Rikishi

– Undertaker

– Triple H

So, if anyone respects a good impression, it’s the Rock. Hopefully, Finney can keep his winning streak alive as well and perhaps he will get a shoutout from ‘The Great One. ‘

This is not the first time The Rock has crossed over into the MMA sphere, either. Back in 2019, the veteran presented the symbolic BMF championship to Jorge Masvidal following his win against Nate Diaz in Madison Square Garden.

Furthermore, he also purchased a home for Zimbabwe contender, Themba Gorimbo, following his infamous promo on the mic- noting he just retained $7 in his bank account early in his UFC run.

Of note, The Rock is also part of the board of directors for TKO Group Holdings — the current leaders of both the UFC and the WWE.