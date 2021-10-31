Shakib Al Hasan injury update: Will Shakib Al Hasan take further part in 2021 ICC T20 World Cup?

Shakib Al Hasan injury during T20 World Cup match against the Windies had raised questions over his further participation in the tournament

During the 23rd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup between Bangladesh and West Indies, Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan was seen limping off the ground post being dismissed by an Andre Russell delivery.

The injury seemed to be a bit of concern at that particular moment, but there wasn’t any official update from the Bangladesh management side post the match.

Bangladesh had lost their previous encounter with a minuscule margin of 3 runs as Winidies all-rounder Andre Russell managed to defend 13 runs in the last over with Bangladesh skipper Mahmadullah and Liton Das still at the crease.

Shakib Al Hasan injury update

But, what has now come as a shocker of a news for the Bangladesh Cricket camp is that their marquee, veteran all rounder has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dubai, due to a Hamstring injury as learnt by the Bangladesh team management.

BREAKING: Shakib Al Hasan is out of the #T20WorldCup He couldn’t recover from the hamstring injury he suffered against West Indies pic.twitter.com/viDPGaEo15 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 31, 2021

The 34-year-old recently became the leading wicket-taker in T20Is he went past one of T20 Cricket giants- Lasith Malinga.

As far as the ongoing World Cup is concerned, Shakib had scored 131 runs at an average of 21.83, while striking at 131 as well. He was also the leading wicket taker so far with as many as 11 wickets under his belt.

Shakib has played 94 T20 International games and bowled 347.3 overs scalping 117 wickets at an average of 19.79 and an economy rate of 6.66 while striking at 17.8. Shakib has also bagged one 5-wicket haul and five 4-wicket hauls in his successful career.

As for the ongoing World Cup, Bangladesh are already out of contention as far as their hopes for making it through to the knockout stages is concerned having suffered three consecutive defeats against Sri Lanka, England, and the West Indies.