Siraj drop catch today: Mohammed Siraj drops sitter to hand huge reprieve to Haseeb Hameed at The Oval

Siraj drop catch: The Indian fast bowler erred massively on the field in the second hour of the final day of a riveting Test match.

During the fifth day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj dropped a sitter to hand a massive reprieve to England opening batsman Haseeb Hameed.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 48th over when Hameed appeared to run out of patience as he intended to play an aerial shot against the turn against India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

While Hameed timed the ball well, he didn’t get the required elevation. As a result, ended up hitting straight into the hands of Siraj at mid-on. Siraj, who was asked by captain Virat Kohli to move to his left just before the ball was bowled, was already in motion when the ball came towards him.

Having said that, Siraj should still have completed the catch given how easy a chance it was to pick a second English wicket today. It is worth mentioning that Siraj ended up hurting him in the process as he ball hit his abdomen area as he failed to grab a catch.

Resuming from his overnight score of 43, it was in the 42nd over when Hameed had run three runs off Jadeja to complete his half-century in an over after his opening partner Rory Burns (50) was dismissed.

Mohammed Siraj drop catch

How Twitterati reacted:

What a miss by Siraj! Haseeb was the well set batsman. Would have hurt England badly. How much will it cost India? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 6, 2021

I hope Siraj is fine but India, Jadeja needed that. That’s a costly drop and also a bowler who is down. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 6, 2021

Amateur from Siraj. If you’re going to drop one like that, at a minimum pretend to have broken a few fingers. Whole hog or nothing, imo. #ENGvIND — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) September 6, 2021

Did that just happen , did hameed play that shot.. did siraj miss it 😳#INDvENG — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) September 6, 2021

