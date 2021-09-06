Oval weather today IND vs ENG: What is the Weather at Kennington Oval London for India vs England Day 5?

The Oval weather today: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for the fourth ENG vs IND Test.

The much-awaited fifth day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England had begun at The Oval with all four results possible on what should be a riveting day of Test cricket.

It was fast bowler Umesh Yadav who bowled the first over for the visitors on the final day. England, who thrived on the back of a solid opening partnership between Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed, would be hoping for them to continue at least in the morning session to give them an ideal foundation to chase down a record total at this venue.

What a day of test cricket this could be! Come on @englandcricket 🏏 — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) September 6, 2021

England, who have resumed from their overnight score of 77/0, need to score at more than 3 runs per over to seal a 368-run target in 90 overs. The fact that they have 10 wicket in hand doesn’t rule out the possibility of their victory by any means.

Oval weather today IND vs ENG Day 5

As has been the case throughout this match, the fifth day of the match is almost certain of witnessing a full day’s play without any interruption especially due to weather. The same means that India will have to bowl a total of 90 overs if they don’t manage to dismiss the opposition before that.

As far as the weather forecast for Day 5 is concerned, The Oval will experience a comparatively hotter day today according to AccuWeather as weather will remain in vicinity of 25 degree for most part of the day. Fortunately for all the stakeholders, there is literally no possibility of rain pouring down in London today.

01:00 PM – 23 degree (Cloudy).

02:00 PM – 24 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

03:00 PM – 26 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

04:00 PM – 26 degree (Mostly Sunny).

05:00 PM – 26 degree (Mostly Sunny).

06:00 PM – 26 degree (Mostly Sunny).

07:00 PM – 24 degree (Sunny).