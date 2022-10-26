Sniper Elite 5 update 1.13 introduces new weapons and free multiplayer map
Danyal Arabi
|Wed Oct 26 2022
Rebellion Developments has kept the Sniper Elite 5 hype train rolling with regular content updates nearly six months from launch.
The latest update will see the addition of a free multiplayer map, new weapons, and skins. As part of the first Season Pass, players can now get their hands on the Up Close and Personal DLC. The multiplayer map being introduced is one that players came across in the campaign. Named the Kraken’s Lair, the map is a bit of a deviation from others in its category. Unlike the vast expanses depicted in other maps, the Kraken’s Lair is a tight, claustrophobic map, forcing more close-quarters combat. Positioning will be key here as players will have to fight for better vantage points.
Read on for a full breakdown of the new update and the patch notes for the same.
Sniper Elite 5 Update 1.13 patch notes
What’s new in the update?
The new Kraken’s Lair map takes players back to the Nazi submarine pen from the Campaign as it becomes a new battleground for multiplayer conflict. Overhead walkways offer great vantage points for sniping, while you can also fight it out on the decks of the submarines and in the tight, confined spaces of the corridors. This free map is available now to all players in multiplayer across the Team Deathmatch, Free-For-All, and Squad Match game modes.
New styles and Weaponry
Up Close and Personal includes two new high-powered weapons as well as a new ‘Tank Top’ look for Karl and Monika. The Win & Co 1885 is a heavy-hitting rifle that, despite its restricted rate of fire, houses an enormous .50 caliber 50-110 round which can eliminate any enemy with a single shot.
This is complemented by a new submachine gun, the ERMA.36. Featuring an integral suppressor and high muzzle velocity, the ERMA.36 is a heavy but powerful stealth SMG.
What’s included in the Up Close and Personal Weapons and Skin Pack:
- Win & Co 1885 – Weapon Pack (Rifle + Attachments)
- ERMA.36 – Weapon Pack (Submachine Gun + Attachments)
- Tank Top – Character Skin (Karl and Monika variants)
Patch Notes
In addition to the new content being released, the team has addressed the following issues in the latest update. This includes a resolve for the Thousand Metre Stare Medal which can now be unlocked as expected and a fix for the Connection to the game has been terminated (12050) error impacting some players. Other fixes include:
- Players are now able to join a Host via the in-game friends list.
- The Thousand Metre Stare Medal now unlocks correctly when the player hits the 1000m target in the Shooting Range.
- Festung Guernsey – Mirus Construction – Player character no longer falls out of bounds after jumping over a wall present near the construction site.
- Trident Beachhead – Beach Ruins – Black texture can no longer be seen near the Tank
- Axis Invasion – If the invader is killed by a moving friendly vehicle, the correct reason for their death is now observed.
- Free-For-All – ‘Restart’ button is no longer greyed out on the accomplishments screen.
- Character Customisation – German Scientists coat no longer clips through the red armband when in the multiplayer skins menu.
- EAC – ‘The connection to the game has been terminated (12050)’ error should no longer be observed.
- Picking up enemy dead bodies now works as expected.
- Karl no longer does a seal animation glitch when using a pistol.
- General bug fixes and stability improvements.
Fans should note that the update will weigh in at 35 GB on the Steam version of the game. The update is available for download right now.