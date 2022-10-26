Sniper Elite 5 update 1.13 introduces new weapons and free multiplayer map

Rebellion Developments has kept the Sniper Elite 5 hype train rolling with regular content updates nearly six months from launch.

The latest update will see the addition of a free multiplayer map, new weapons, and skins. As part of the first Season Pass, players can now get their hands on the Up Close and Personal DLC. The multiplayer map being introduced is one that players came across in the campaign. Named the Kraken’s Lair, the map is a bit of a deviation from others in its category. Unlike the vast expanses depicted in other maps, the Kraken’s Lair is a tight, claustrophobic map, forcing more close-quarters combat. Positioning will be key here as players will have to fight for better vantage points.

Read on for a full breakdown of the new update and the patch notes for the same.

Sniper Elite 5 Update 1.13 patch notes

What’s new in the update?