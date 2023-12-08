Clix had lasers pointing at his penthouse during Fortnite stream

Cody “Clix” Conrod, a seasoned Fortnite player and a popular gaming streamer with more than 6.7 million followers on Twitch had to face a dicey situation recently when he suddenly noticed a green laser pointed at him while game streaming Fortnite in his gaming room. Stream audience saw him suddenly startled by the laser’s special appearance just moments before dropping into the island.

Advertisement

Live streamers and gamers are currently a hot target for random fans for trolling and creating a nuisance. Unfortunately, they tend to choose unique methods that are sometimes very aggressive and too far for just having a fun time. As a matter of fact, using emergency response services like SWAT teams and the police has become a trend now, popularly known as swatting.

Top-rated live streamers including Adin David Ross, Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr., and more have been repeated targets of swatting, where fans urge the armed SWAT/police team to run to their location after mentioning a danger. Streamers have made complaints about the police getting aggressive and in extreme cases pointing guns toward them which could be life-threatening.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1726761398267519247?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another popular trend proves an increase in racism where streamers like IShowSpeed and Kai Carlo Cenat III had to face aggressive racist comments on stream and sometimes in public. The trolling method used with Clix is something new and creative but not a joke. There could easily be his fans or friends outside the house pointing lasers at him but the intensity of the situation is far worse.

Clix flips off after seeing a laser pointer during Fortnite stream

Clix was recently streaming exciting Fortnite content on while laser beams distracted his attention in the gameplay. Moments later, after realizing the green laser pointing at him and his walls, the gaming sensation completely flipped out, jumped out of his chair, and hid away from the window.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/yoxics/status/1732954120901033984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans and his gaming mate realized the seriousness of his situation as he stated, “Woah, there’s a laser, there’s a f**king laser in my room, F**k no, there’s a laser in my room. F**k this, I can’t drop, I can’t drop ’cause there’s a f**king laser on me, bro”.

Advertisement

Shortly after, he was also seen explaining how terrified he was of going back to his gaming setup and living in that house as he stated, “What the f**k, I’m not going to my setup, I swear to god, I just saw a f**king laser directly on me, I swear to f**king god, Yo, f**k this, dude. On god, I’m f**king moving, bro”.