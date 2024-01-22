“How You Comparing Me to N3on Bro?” – Clix Gives His Opinion on Being Compared to N3on and His Botted Viewers

Cody “Clix” Conrod had a flare-up during his recent live stream when he was compared to view-botting dependant Rangesh “N3on” Mutama and further gave his insights about the latter’s view-botting situation. For a brief context, Clix is one of the most seasoned Fortnite gamers in the gaming industry and is known for his gaming streams on Twitch where he has successfully garnered 7 million followers.

His recent stream turned out to be a mess and forced the gaming streamer to turn furious when one of his viewers compared Clix to N3on and further claimed he might be view-botting his streams as well. However, this comparison gave Clix the space to talk about N3on and his view-botting situation and give a sturdy answer to the person who compared him to the latter.

For a better understanding, N3on is a very popular but highly controversial Kick live streamer known for his irritating and unacceptable behavior among other people. Among various situations, N3on is majorly called out for view-botting his streams. View-botting is when a person uses bots/fake accounts that are made to create comments and increase views on live streams. N3on’s Christmas stream was one of the prime examples, the live chat of his Kick stream flooded with the thousands of same comments and links delivered by the same username in a short moment thereby proving it to be bots.

Although N3on refuses such allegations, his situation is currently one of the prime debates in the industry with people also pointing fingers at several other streams for doing the same. Since view-botting allegations create the idea of faking live view counts, and comments and gaining popularity by cheating, it could be considered one of the major blackmarks in a streamer’s career.

Clix felt disgusted and answered harshly when compared to N3on

Currently, numerous popular streamers are being targeted with allegations of view-botting. Although a few keep quiet, a few like Clix feel disgusted and infuriated over such harsh allegations and speak out their thoughts thereby ending up confronting the person making accusations.

Recently, when Clix was compared to N3on, he gave a quick but harsh response. The Fortnite star stated, “Are you f*cking mentally okay, I do not bot my f*cking viewers, bro, It’s like how you like, how you comparing me to N3on bro for viewers and botting sh*t. It’s like, dude, never in my life. I have been in this sh*t for six years, never in my life would I ever bot a f*cking view or do any of that sh*t, you know what I am saying, I don’t get it.”

Moments later, the gaming streamer also gave his thoughts about N3on, his view-botting allegations, and his denying it. Clix stated, “But to deny that you have botting viewers is crazy, like shut the f*ck up, you cannot go live and have a hundred thousand f*cking people watching, bro.” He further added that the person he knows could pull that off without botting is Adin Ross.

People accepted how much Clix has been working hard to make a name for himself. A few stated that Kick makes sure to bot streamers’ viewers just to give them an ego boost and encourage them to keep using their platform. On the other hand, several N3on fans jumped in to stop disrespecting their idol. An N3on fan also pointed out how N3on is also as popular as Adin and runs the platform.