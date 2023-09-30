Deji Olatunji reacts to Fousey’s mental health situation and responds to his challenge for a boxing rematch

Deji Olatunji is a very popular English YouTuber well known for his funny videos and as the younger brother of Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji. He started his YouTube channel in 2011 and has managed to acquire 11 million subscribers on his channel. Deji recently uploaded a video on YouTube where he reacted to Fousey’s mental health situation and responded to his challenge for a Deji vs. Fousey boxing rematch.

Advertisement

Fousey is currently one of the most viral and controversial YouTubers and live streamers in the industry. He has been suffering from mental health problems for quite some time and this has led to him getting involved in numerous controversies. In fact, the police decided to transfer Fousey to a mental hospital a couple of weeks back after he swatted himself.

Let’s dive in to understand what Deji has to say about Fousey’s mental health and his challenge for a boxing rematch.

Advertisement

Deji reacts and responds to Fousey

Deji Olantunji followed in the footsteps of his elder brother, KSI, and started competing in boxing matches. His only win was against FouseyTube or “Fosuey”. Although no one believed Deji could have won the fight, Deji completely dominated the match and won the match by knocking out Fousey.

Fousey was never content with his match against Deji and has always fought for a rematch. Fousey was seen sparring with Cheesur a month back on Adin Ross’s livestream where he was victorious. He also proceeded to challenge Deji after the spar for an official rematch.

He started off by stating that he knew Fousey was going through mental health problems and was in hospital getting help for which he was happy. After seeing a couple of videos showing Fousey spitting at and slapping Jack Doherty, Deji was shocked and said “I heard he went off the rails but I did not know it was like this though”.

After watching Fosuey knocking down Cheesur and challenging Deji for a rematch, he responded “Wait so he knocked someone down who was way lighter than him”. He also added that he did not know how to feel about the challenge. He wanted Fosuey to stop calling him out because he did not want to fight him and added that he had the utmost respect for him. According to Deji, it was not going to be fun when he knew he was going to win and he was going to do that.

Advertisement

Deji claimed that his hands break faces and spirits and made fun of Fousey stating that he did not want to break Fousey’s spirit. The clip was uploaded on X (Twitter) and netizens were in complete support of what Deji said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KeithSmiling/status/1707850465977802969?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/UpThaDraco/status/1707849062098104594?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/neelzify/status/1707856741436641631?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fousey got forced into a mental hospital

Fousey was not feeling himself for quite a while. The online community and his colleagues suspected him of mental illness for numerous months after he portrayed irregular and aggressive behavioral patterns toward his friends and colleagues. Fousey decided to swat himself out during his stay at the Intercontinental Hotel, Miami where he acted out as if his life was in immediate danger.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JakeSucky/status/1694217324474302724?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The police proceeded to arrest him at the hotel after they found no signs of danger and suspected irregular mental behaviors. Fousey was directly taken to a mental hospital and admitted with no release until further police orders. Fousey updated his fans after a few days of stay and described his stay to be terrible. He also stated that doctors would inject medicines in huge a** syringes if he were to say something wrong.