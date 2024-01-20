Fans Left Shocked as Adin Ross Agrees to Fight N3on Without Any Headgear

We might get to see one of the most anticipated boxing showdowns as Adin David Ross has recently agreed to box Rangesh “N3on” Mutama. To make the fight more exciting the face of Kick.com has accepted to step foot into the ring without a headgear. This exciting news was brought to fan’s notice by N3on’s manager, Kayn during one of his live broadcasts.

For a brief context, Adin Ross is one of the most popular live streamers on Kick who was responsible for getting N3on a great streaming deal on the platform. In short, Adin Ross is the man behind N3on’s fame today. However, circumstances drew the two apart, and they have been beefing ever since Adin accused N3on’s girlfriend, Sam Frank, of cheating.



In a recent interview, Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji, a YouTube star as well as a celebrated name in the sport of boxing mentioned a few streamers’ names he wanted to see on his Misfits boxing card. Much to everyone’s surprise, Adin Ross and N3on were two of the many names included. Following that, Adin apparently accepted KSI’s offer and was seen training with a professional while fans have been going berserk to see an official Adin Ross vs N3on boxing fight.

N3ON’s manager Kayn says that Adin Ross agreed to fight N3ON with NO headgear pic.twitter.com/I89TylWIRe — N3on Lies (@n3onlie) January 20, 2024

In one of his recent streams, N3on’s manager, Kayn talked about the boxing showdowns he would love to witness. As expected Adin Ross vs N3on was on the wishlist. Further on Kayn went on to claim that Adin Ross had accepted N3on’s challenge and has also agreed to fight without a headgear. However, the fight is not official yet as Kayn stated, “If it actually happens or not we will see, we are going to talk about it and see what we can do, what makes the most sense, and go from there.”

Despite the ongoing craze, the online community had varied responses if the boxing fight were to happen. They agree that this is a good way to get rid of the tension between the two parties. On the other hand, they also mentioned how Adin Ross would completely destroy N3on. A few also mentioned that N3on will for sure drop out of the fight while another commenter claimed there was no way N3on could gain the legal weight to face Adin.

Nigga Adin obviously is winning lol neon can’t gain weight to save his life — Kevin (@kevingzlol) January 20, 2024

N3on’s manager Kayn rattles off a wishlist of brawls he wants to witness

Kayn not only wanted N3on to fight Adin Ross but also had multiple other face-offs he wanted to witness in the future. He stated, “I am gonna say exactly what I wanna see. I want to see Adin Ross vs N3on gloves, no headgear, I wanna see Demisux vs Sam Frank, no headgear.” Various other creators included in the list were Nermin “Cheesur”, Konvy, ShnaggyHose, and more.

Need all those fights to happen — clip (@clippedszn) January 20, 2024

Although people were excited about Adin’s willingness to fight N3on in a boxing ring, there were massive mixed reactions about the other members Kayn had included. Some people seemed excited to see the matches and also called them an interesting lineup. However, a few others called Kayn weird and questioned why Demisux should fight Samantha “Sam” Frank. A commenter also pointed out that Sam is of a much higher weight than Demisux.

corny ahh cringe manager, nigga wants the clout of hell we good lil bro keep botting — Abyss (@JayyTheKidd999) January 20, 2024

Nigga trying to start beef with sam skank and demi lmao. this is the nigga starting all the problems — Rifet ⚔️ (@RifetDzaferovic) January 20, 2024

A couple of other Twitter users had a different perception about the lineup and Kayn’s interest in seeing Sam fight Demi. A person stated that Kayn was a cringe manager always looking out for clout. Another person claimed that N3on’s manager was the root cause of all the problems and pointed out that he was trying to cause a beef between Sam Frank and Demisux.