“I want nothing from the kid” – Adin Ross announces that he will not be taking any percentage of revenue from N3on but is mad about him changing due to clout

Adin David Ross is one of the most celebrated and controversial live streamers. He is known for his gaming, reaction, and confrontational content on the Kick live streaming platform. His interest in inviting and interviewing popular controversial personalities tends to keep him tangled in controversies. Adin Ross recently announced on his Kick livestream that he was not taking any revenue percentages from N3on and was mad about changing due to clout.

Adin Ross started his streaming career on Twitch where he had millions of followers but had to jump to Kick after he got banned from the platform. His multi-million dollar shift to a new platform gave him instant fame on the new platform and garnered more than 760k followers in just a few months. His popularity also allows him to promote other upcoming streamers on Kick.

Adin Ross and N3on share a very friendly relationship from the very beginning. He has also helped N3on rise to fame on the Kick platform by collaborating with him frequently.

Adin Ross announces not to take any revenue percentage from N3on

Upon being asked by the stream chat, Adin Ross mentioned names like N3on, Sneako, Cheesur, and more who are legally and contractually bound to pay around 20% of their revenue to Adin Ross. According to Adin’s explanation, he receives a part of their revenue for promoting them and helping them rise to fame.

But Adin made a recent announcement that was a surprise for many viewers. He stated that he only wanted to see N3on win in what he was doing, and added that he was not jealous of N3on in any way. The streamer also clarified that he was not taking any percentage of revenue from N3on and declared that he wanted nothing from the kid.

Adin Ross later claimed in the stream that he loved N3on but was currently mad at him for not being who he was. Adin also said that there was no way he was going to work with N3on unless he changed to his true self. He made sure people understood the situation and stated “It is not about me being jealous bro, it’s about someone who cares about him, bro”.

According to Adin, he was surrounded by a bunch of fake people which caused him to change himself. He explained the situation and stated, “He is doing things that if you know N3on he does not do, you can call me all L friend, all these things, I am here for him but I want nothing to do when it comes on this on stream sh*t”.

There is still no response from N3on but the online community stated that Adin did exactly the same thing, N3on is doing right now. While some people wanted Adin to be a good friend and mentor N3on.

Is Adin Ross an “L” friend or a “W” businessman

Adin Ross was told by the stream chat a while back that N3on owned Adin Ross completely. While the streamer answered the statement by mentioning that he officially owned 20% of N3on. He proceeded to explain the situation by saying that N3on and multiple other streamers on Kick were contractually bound to pay 20% of their revenue to him.

This developed a negative impression of Adin Ross among his fans. They stated that it was not a generous move from Adin. Many people mentioned via comments that he was an “L” friend to the streamers he was receiving money from while many other people believed that it was a “W” business move from Adin Ross.