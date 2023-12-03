With FaZe Sensei revealing his interest in fighting MMA artist Anderson Silva, how easy is it for content creators to get into combat sports?

Isiah “Faze Sensei” Ocasio-Pantoja grew up learning and teaching martial arts with his parents and brothers. However, his association with Faze Clan’s YouTube channel as well as his training and sparring videos made him what he is today. Nevertheless, he remains a skilled martial artist who made his way to the 5th Degree Karateka “OSU” with a multiple-degree black belt.

Surprisingly with the limited experience and record he has in boxing i.e. 1 win and 1 loss, Faze Sensei recently showed a lot of character as he went on to choose Anderson Silva for his next probable boxing match on the Misfits Brazil Card 2024. When asked in an interview about boxing, he was seen boldly choosing Anderson Silva without second-guessing himself. But, fans are curious to find out if Sensei took Anderson Silva lightly.

Anderson Silva is a Brazilian martial artist, boxer, and a former UFC Middleweight Champion, who held the record for 2,457 days, making it the longest in UFC history. Furthermore, he has the experience of facing five top-rung boxers, winning three of those matches, while he has a total of 34 wins out of 46 in mixed martial arts. Still, despite such an impeccable record, the online community feels he is now too old to compete efficiently in boxing against young fighters, especially after his loss against Jake Paul.

The online community was very interested in making this boxing fight happen. However, opinions changed as to who would win the fight. While a good portion of people voted for Anderson based on his experience and power, the other half chose Sensei claiming the YouTuber would knock out Anderson within a few rounds.

The advent of streamers and content creators in combat sports

Social Media personalities including YouTubers and streamers had a sudden peak in interest a couple of years back to dabble in the world of combat sports. As a matter of fact. this initially started with the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing face-off where a bunch of elite YouTubers and TikTokers faced each other. Surprisingly, the face-off turned out to be a mega success with a few showing exceptional skills.

Thereafter, a number of internet personalities took interest and joined an array of combat sports including boxing, wrestling, bare-knuckle face-off, and more. One of the most noticeable people among them is Logan Alexander Paul who has tried and achieved a massive name in the world of boxing and recently won the US Heavyweight Championship in WWE wrestling by defeating Rey Mysterio.

Similarly, Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji has made an impressive boxing record of 4 wins and just 1 loss. Oladeji “Deji” Olatunji and Jake Paul have shown impressive competitiveness in boxing, and TikTok star, Bryce Hall acquired skills in both boxing and bare-knuckle fights.

Such content creators have been training and sparring with the best multiplying their skills and experience by multiple folds. Moreover, they tend to have connections capable of landing them showcase fights, where they fight a popular opponent, increasing their popularity in the sport overnight.