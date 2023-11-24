GTA voice actor Ned Luke next in line, gets swatted while playing GTA Online

Ned Luke is an actor who is most popularly known to have voiced the character Michael De Santa in GTA V. Other than being a voice actor he has also played various roles in different movies, TV shows, and multiple commercials. . Incidentally, Ned has also become an immensely viral personality in the gaming community ever since lending his voice to GTA V.

Other than being an actor, he started streaming on YouTube and Twitch a couple of weeks ago, managing to garner a decent fan following in a few days. Naturally, one of his favorite titles to play on-stream turned out to be GTA Online.

Recently, Ned was streaming GTA online on YouTube for a couple of hours when he got a call from one of his associates informing him that a SWAT team had come knocking on the door. The streamer looked visibly frustrated upon hearing the news but kept his cool, even as his associate urged him to come outside and explain the situation.



Just moments later, Ned was seen explaining to his YouTube viewers that he had to go out and face the police as someone had sent them to his house. Unfortunately, this interrupted his stream and he went offline soon after.

Swatting causing quite a nuisance in the streaming community

Swatting is the process of calling the police or the emergency SWAT team and sending them to a particular location based on a false complaint. This service is meant to be used by regular citizens and the team that goes in to diffuse the situation is armed to the teeth. However, stream viewers have been totally misusing the services for quite some time now, as they often cite a false threat and send a SWAT team to a streamer’s house to disrupt the stream.

Unfortunately, swatting has plagued the streaming industry for quite some time now. Popular streamers including Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr., Adin David Ross, and more have been targeted time and time again in the past few months. Likewise, fans have started to wonder why the police are not taking any strict steps against the crime, and the online community even came together to track and report the swatters to authorities.

Ned Luke’s fans were rightfully angry about the entire swatting situation and stated that the crime had gone unchecked in the past few months. They were confused as to how people could find risking lives to be funny and further claimed that someone was going to get hurt soon enough if this went on. However, some Twitter users included a few funny comments stating how even Michael from GTA was not safe from swatting.