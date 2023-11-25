“You don’t matter. You are nothing more than one of those many pimples on your as*”: Ned Luke lashes out against a group of pranksters after repeatedly being swatted

Ned Luke is a very prominent actor and voice actor popularly known to have voiced a GTA V character, Michael De Santa. He has also pursued his acting career by playing multiple roles in different movies, shows, and commercials. Voicing a character in GTA V has made him a noticeable personality in the gaming universe.

Ned has been streaming GTA V gameplay on YouTube and Twitch for the past couple of weeks. Very recently, his house got swatted while streaming and playing GTA. The streamer was informed of the situation on a call which ultimately led to Ned Luke getting frustrated and ending the stream as he had to go out and relieve the heat.

Swatting has been a major issue in the streaming community for quite some time now. It is because of such sick-minded people that various streamers and content creators find difficulty in working and living in peace. Getting swatted has also been a recurring issue among a few streamers including Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr., Adin David Ross, Ned Luke, and a few others.

It is important to understand that the police or the SWAT team approach fully armed when swatted to a location that could easily lead to serious injuries. According to Speed and Adin Ross, there have been multiple instances when there were firearms pointed at their head which caused a fear of life. Swatting is considered to be a criminal offense that puts innocent lives in danger.

Ned Luke shares his thoughts regarding the issue

Fans of Ned Luke have been showing concerns about him, and his family’s safety since the incident. The streamer recently decided to address the issue on X (Twitter) explaining his thoughts regarding the issue to ease their mind. He briefed on how this was the sixth time that his house was being swatted but applauded the swatters for thinking differently this time as they sent the fire department to his house.

According to Ned, the pranksters were nothing more than pimples that get picked, trying to shut him down, harass him, and put him at ill ease. But he clarified that he was not going to budge and lose his sleep because he was not going to let them annoy or irritate him and his family. Ned Luke proceeded to challenge the pranksters that he would be bringing this to an end and stated how he had authorities trailing them with significant evidence in hand.

Lastly, he clarified that his private information was not attained from GTA online or from the livestream and that the leak had happened several years back by someone who decided to put the information on the internet. Ned mentioned, “Rockstar Games is not to blame.”