“He is a great troll” – Joe Rogan shares his thoughts about the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis situation

Joseph James Rogan is one of the most popular TV and internet personalities in the world. Other than being a former TV host, he continues to be a podcast host, UFC commentator, comedian, and actor. Recently, Joe Rogan shared his views about the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis controversy.

Logan Paul is a popular YouTuber and podcast host who eventually expanded his career to wrestling and boxing. On the other hand, Dillon Danis is an MMA fighter well known for his matches in Bellator MMA’s Welterweight division although he hasn’t been active for quite a while now. Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have been officially announced to face each other in an exhibition boxing match on October 14, 2023.

However, Dillon Danis decided to troll Logan’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, in the build-up to the fight which turned into a major controversy. Let’s dive in to know what Joe Rogan had to say about the massive controversy.

Joe Rogan reacts to Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis controversy

The official boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis was announced a while back and the final showdown is scheduled to happen on October 14, 2023. But Dillon Danis decided to troll and sl*t-shame Logan Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal in the build-up to the fight. In fact, Dillon regularly shared explicit pictures of Nina on Twitter with her past boyfriends and other men.

Dillon did not cease his actions even after repeated requests to do so from Logan Paul and various other personalities. Therefore, Nina Agdal proceeded to file a massive lawsuit against Dillon seeking a restraining order and prison time. Many people are still confused if Dillon Danis had pulled out of the boxing fight after getting sued.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1707877942506750453?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Joe Rogan showed similar doubts and wondered if the Dillon and Logan boxing match was off. He broached the topic on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” with Sean O’Melly and Tim Welch and explained that Dillon did send a cryptic tweet describing pulling out of the boxing match. They also pointed out that there was no official confirmation of Dillon pulling out of the fight but there were doubts if he would show up for the fight.

Joe Rogan after opening Dillon’s tweets stated “He is a great troll” with other guests accepting the fact. Sean also explained that there was nothing more stressful than lawsuits and dealing with lawyers. He also added that Dillon was for sure very stressed out because of the lawsuits and the lawyer bills.

Netizens were in acceptance of what Joe Rogan and his guests had to say. People believed Dillon would show up but his win was not guaranteed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KeithSmiling/status/1707883934061605374?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheAVShowDaily/status/1707878748610072902?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Kuma4King/status/1707878115085619331?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Did Dillon Danis opt to pull out of the fight?

With just a few weeks to the official boxing battle between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, Dillon sent a cryptic tweet on his official Twitter page stating “I am over this shit, Peace”. People believed Dillon had pulled out of the fight because of the tweet because Logan Paul had stated before that Dillon was on the verge of dropping off from the boxing match.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1706768613359911409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1707110008314298473?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But Dillon Danis cleared the clouds from Twitter stating “Man can’t take a break off Twitter without people thinking I’m pulling out”. According to the tweet Dillon had not pulled out of the face-off and the battle is still on.