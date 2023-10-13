Dillon Danis Shocks the World After Hitting Logan Paul With a Microphone at the DAZN Press Conference

Dillon Danis is one of the most prominent MMA fighters known to compete in Bellator MMA’s Welterweight Division. He is known to be a brutal fighter and has won a couple of fights in the first round. However, Dillon left everyone shocked after a recent confrontation where he hit Logan Paul with a mic.



Logan Paul started his career by creating short videos on Vine but later became the star kid of YouTube. Recently, he has come forth to try out different other careers including being a prominent wrestler, boxer, businessman, and podcast host. Logan has an upcoming boxing fight against Dillon Danis on October 14, 2023, but things got really messy after Dillon targeted Logan’s fiancee, Nina Agdal for cyberbullying and harassment.

Let’s dive in to see what caused the altercations between Dillon and Logan and what provoked Dillon to hit the YouTube star with a mic.

Dillon Danis hit Logan Paul at the DAZN press conference

Both Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have done a fantastic job in promoting their boxing fight which is scheduled to happen on October 14, 2023. Currently, their boxing match is the most anticipated fight in the world. But DAZN set up a press conference to give a final promotion opportunity for the fight. But things got really heated and messy during the event.

All the competitors of October 14th were on stage along with their trainers and managers. Multiple other special guests were also invited to attend the conference including viral media stars like Bryce Hall and Keemstar. Although heated, the press conference was smooth flowing where the competitors were able to show their beef with each other. Special guests were also given the opportunity to ask questions to the competitors.

But it was at the end of the Logan Paul and Dillon Danis conference that the Prime founder proceeded to step forward towards Dillon Danis and throw a water bottle toward him. This incident provoked the already furious MMA fighter to pick up his mic and hit Logan Paul with it in the face. Both were immediately separated from each other while Logan was seen bleeding from his face.

This incident not only shocked the audience present in the hall but the entire world. Many people speculated that the fight was off because of Dillon’s actions but Logan later tweeted that the incident had given him another reason to destroy Dillon.

Logan Paul vows to destroy Dillon Danis

The boxing fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis was announced a long time ago. Dillon Danis decided to troll, cyberbully, and harass Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal in the build-up for the fight. But things did not end well for Dillon as Nina proceeded to file a massive lawsuit against Dillon seeking a restraining order and prison time. This situation created a massive beef between Logan and Dillon where the YouTube star vowed to destroy Dillon physically, mentally, spiritually, and financially on October 14th.

Clips of Logan Paul getting hit with a mic by Dillon were uploaded on all social media platforms and went viral in just hours. The online community was not in support of Logan Paul this time. They questioned why he would even proceed to toss a bottle at Dillon. Many people also believed Logan would not be able to stand against Dillon on the fight night.