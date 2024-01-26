“Hopefully Its Perma for Cheating” Streamer and Former Professional CS Player Stewie2k Gets Banned From Twitch, Fans Wonder if He Has Cheated Throughout His Entire Career

Jacky ‘Stewie2k‘ Yip is one of the most iconic CS players of all time. He was even given the moniker of “smoke criminal” for his exceptional ability to predict and shoot opponents through smoke walls. Recently, Stewie2k received a ban from Twitch without any prior notice, although the streaming platform refused to elaborate on a reason. The StreamerBans X page was the first to break the news online, making fans wonder if Jacky was actually cheating.

Advertisement

Stewie2k has been banned on Twitch and the internet is a completely real place pic.twitter.com/blu30cz2hD — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 26, 2024

Gaming Journalist Jake Lucky also shared the news much to his audience’s amazement. In the original post, some fans claimed that Stewie2k has cheated throughout his career and that it [the ban] “should’ve happened years ago.” However, Jake’s audience knew that these allegations were baseless and could never be proven beyond a shadow of a doubt. That is why they began filling the post with one sarcastic comment after another, mocking Twitch for their mistake. The situation even called for a comment from Stewie2K and he did not disappoint. The streamer resorted to sarcasm and made light of the situation with a simple “Oops,” much to the amusement of his fans.

Advertisement

Oops. — Jake (@Stewie) January 26, 2024

It was a signature Stewie2k move considering how unbothered he was about the whole thing. Stewie is considered to be one of the pioneers of the North American Counterstrike scene. Accusing him baselessly for cheating after he receives a ban is not going to go well with fans. The satirical replies from the Stewie2k fans regarding the Twitch ban indicate how loyal a following Stewie has earned from his time as a professional player.

Fans call for Shroud to be banned next

Hopefully they get shroud next! Extensive cheating over his career as what he does is clearly not humanly possible. Possibly he is a robot or something, who knows… — Matt ⚡️ (@Kovalo) January 26, 2024

Following the baseless ban for Stewie2k2k, fans claimed that Twitch should also ban Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek. An X user stated that an individual cannot be as skilled as Shroud and whatever he does isn’t humanly possible in FPS games. Unfortunately, we cannot blame others for doubting Shroud’s legitimacy. While it is a given that Shroud has never used any hacks or assistance in his entire career, his skill ceiling in FPS games is out of this world. In fact, Shroud is specifically known for picking up any FPS game that catches his fancy and mastering it without any prior practice or experience.

Apart from being respected by the community for his skill, fans love Shroud for his humility and cheerful disposition. We should also take this time to let you know that Shroud has been playing games since he was a child, and his insane skill is a testament to years of practice and dedication. Interestingly, Shroud has even played with Stewie2K in the past as both were part of the Cloud 9 CS team.