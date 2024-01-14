After Months of Absence, s1mple Breaks the Ice on His New ALLSTARS Promotions Project

The Counter-Strike pro Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev has been away from the professional esports scene for a while. On January 13, he took to his official X (formerly Twitter) to ask his fans not to miss the HLTV Awards, the annual celebration to honor professional CS esports players. The Ukranian had a major announcement to make during the event.

s1mple appeared during the HLTV Awards 2023 via a video call and shared he would be retiring from the competitive scene. It was a massive surprise for everyone, but he then revealed it was just a prank and that he might return in the future. However, he made the main announcement on his X profile during the award ceremony. The Counter-Strike pro is starting a “revolutionary educational esports project” called ALLSTARS Promotion.

The Ukrainian AWPer has been away from the competitive scene since his last appearance in ESL Pro League Season 18. Many fans thought he would announce his return, but he instead revealed his ALLSTARS project. Although it was not what fans expected, they are equally excited about s1mple’s new venture. Everyone praised the CS pro for his latest project and hoped for the best results.

What is s1mple’s ALLSTARS Promotions all about?

s1mple is moving away from the competitive Counter-Strike scene to focus on nurturing the next generation of professional esports players. ALLSTARS Promotions is a coaching program where esports talents would be trained for the competitive scene. The specific announcement date has not been confirmed, but it will begin some time in April 2024.

The coaching program would provide exclusive lessons created by the Ukrainian pro himself to train the players. There would be multiple practice sessions and community tournaments to help students adapt to the professional competitive scene. According to esports.gg, those enrolled in this program will get to communicate directly with Oleksandr and other esports professionals. There would be rewards to make the community tournaments more exciting for the subscribers.

This entire project was created by s1mple and his brother, who had put a lot of work into this project. They are still working on this esports coaching program to launch in its best condition. We will keep fans updated about the ALLSTARS Promotions. As for s1mple, he revealed at the HLTV Awards that he might return to the CS2 scene after two to three months.