“How am I supposed to do that” – The co-founder of Stake.com wants Adin Ross to retrieve $41,000,000 of stolen money from North Korea

Adin David Ross is one of the most celebrated live streamers in the world. He started by making NBA 2k gaming content and proceeded to collaborate with popular streamers which helped catapult him to prominence. The co-founder of Stake.com recently approached Adin Ross and asked him to go to North Korea and retrieve $41 million of stolen money.

Eddie Craven is the co-founder of Kick.com and one of the principal founders of Stake.com. Stake.com is a crypto casino that allows sports betting and offers its users traditional casino games. Stake.com users bet and win cryptocurrencies instead of money. $41 million worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen a couple of days ago by a group of hackers.

Let’s dive in to see why Eddie Craven wants Adin Ross to fly to North Korea and bring back his money.

The co-founder of Stake.com has chosen Adin Ross to retrieve their stolen money

A group of hackers from Stake.com stole a total of 41 million dollars worth of various cryptocurrencies on September 4, 2023. It was later confirmed by the FBI that the North Korean Lazarus hackers group was behind the act. This was not the first time the Lazarus group had hacked and stolen cryptocurrencies. Their name was also connected to the Axie Infinity Ronon Bridge hack where they allegedly stole around $600 million in cryptocurrencies.

The co-founder of Stake said to Adin Ross on stream that he thinks Adin can resolve the problem and added that he was joking. Adin immediately asks how he was supposed to do that. Eddie explains that North Korea wants to prove to be a real nation and that they have good cities and education. So according to Eddie, they could use Adin Ross as propaganda while he could meet Kim Jong Un by sneaking in and asking to return the stolen money.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1699785952099807723?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adin states that it could prove to be a good content but there are chances he does not come back. Eddie asks Adin to f**k the content and thoughtfully explains that he could be the person to bring back the $41 million worth of money. Stake co-founder also adds that Kim Jong Un is obsessed with NBA so there is also a probability that he watches Adin’s streams.

The online community is convinced that Adin will not come back if he goes to North Korea. Some people had humorous reactions and stated that Adin Ross/Kim Jong Un collab should happen while a few others said that he would for sure start WW3.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SurferFNX/status/1699786042004701256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/paperfronto/status/1699807080486510636?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/swizzxxx/status/1699790110475325877?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DGKAcid/status/1699787064215290141?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adin Ross shows interest in going to North Korea

Adin Ross eventually accepted that Eddie might be right. He says maybe he was born to solve world peace. Adin Ross proceeds to inform Kim Jong Un that he was with Eddie and that he would love to go to North Korea and step foot in their nation. He finally asked Kim Jong Un on stream if he would allow him to come to North Korea, have some lunch with him, and interview him during his stay.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/randyswrld_/status/1699691073163956488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

