“I am having a mid-life crisis now” – Adin Ross fakes the Kim Jong Un stream by bringing an impersonator and Andrew Tate is not happy about it

Adin David Ross is unarguably one of the most popular live-streaming stars. He started his Streaming career on Twitch, attracted more than 7 million followers but recently jumped to Kick platform after getting banned on Twitch. Now he has more than 600k followers on Kick and streams about some of the most controversial topics. Although Adin was supposed to feature North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on a recent livestream, he ended up bringing in an imposter which angered Andrew Tate. Let’s delve deep into this interesting incident, shall we?

Advertisement

Adin Ross is very often seen collaborating with multiple top-tier celebrities and controversial content creators on his livestream. His controversial collaborations proved him to be a brand risk for multiple celebrities. Still, he promised to feature Kim Jong Un on one of his recent streams, and his fans were quite excited about the event.

Adin Ross disappoints by featuring a fake Kim Jong Un

The stream was anticipated to be a thrilling affair because the co-founder of Stake.com, Eddie, had earlier requested Adin to meet Kim Jong Un and bring back the company’s stolen money from North Korea.

Advertisement

But on the day of the live stream, all of Adin’s fans were left disappointed, as the streamer proceeded to feature a body double of Kim Jong Un on the stream. Interestingly, the stream initially broke records for the number the viewers gathered before the feed even started, but the disappointment led to another record for the most number of viewers leaving the stream in just one minute.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdinUpdatess/status/1704647899613630576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adin Ross invited Andrew Tate to join the stream along with Kim Jong Un’s body double. While on camera, the impersonator turned towards Andrew and exclaimed, “You get to f**k my sister, she really needs a big d**k.” This statement made both Adin and Andrew burst out in laughter.

Andrew said that grew up in Luton with a single mother and no money. He even added that he used to have thoughts about what he would do when he became rich. However, Andrew claimed the reality was entirely different as he ended up going to Romanian Jail and got woken up at 3 in the morning by Adin Ross just to come and talk to a Kim Jong Un impersonator.

Incidentally, Andrew even went on to lament his current position by stating, “I am having a mid-life crisis now, I am filthy rich and what am I doing with my life.” However, the stream turned out to be quite funny as Netizens called them the GOATED trio. While some claimed the stream to be hilarious a few others were not impressed. Nevertheless, people gave props to Adin as he made Andrew Tate laugh on stream.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cappers_Picks/status/1704649974527697352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sasukes/status/1704647935001301158?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/euronatiii/status/1704648807839928694?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DefiPika/status/1704648607360864393?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans fear Adin Ross might bring in another impersonator

Adin Ross had also talked about featuring rapper Chris Brown on one of his recent streams. However, the streamer bringing in a body double of Kim Jong Un has completely disappointed many of his fans. Now they fear that Adin will try to invite a Chris Brown impersonator to the stream.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1703864375944130790?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adin Ross’s stream with Kim Jong Un was one of the most anticipated streams which broke records for the number of viewers waiting for the stream. But the disappointing stream now leaves a question about how many people will return to Adin’s stream with Chris Brown now that they believe he could bring an impersonator.

Adin Ross has previously revealed that he was addicted to Lean, a recreational drug, some time ago. Click here to know why and how he relapsed on the drug recently.