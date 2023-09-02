“I picked up a pint and I poured up” – Adin Ross admits on stream that he relapsed on lean while he was diagnosed with COVID-19

Adin David Ross is one of the top-rated live streamers who initiated his career through gaming content. Recently he has been considered to be very controversial based on his on-stream statements and dubious activities. Moreover, in one of his streams, Adin even admitted to relapsing back on lean.

Adin makes sure to pack his livestream with controversial statements. His recent livestream included Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy and Jon Zherka where Adin proceeded to confront Zherka asking him if he was a pedophile. Besides, In one of his streams, Adin also stated that The Streamy Awards was completely biased.

While Adin’s audience knew that he was already addicted to lean , he has been trying to kill the habit for a long time. Let’s dive in to see what the streamer had to say about his recent relapse into Lean addiction.

Adin Ross admits he has relapsed on Lean

Lean is a recreational drug that is consumed by a number of people around the world. People usually make Lean at home by mixing cough syrup, soft drinks, and any hard candy. Some might also prefer adding alcoholic drinks to the concoction. However, Lean is considered to be very addictive, dangerous, and sometimes fatal.

Adin stated on-stream that when he was sick with COVID-19, he picked up a pint and poured it up. He admitted that he did it for several days and later claimed he should not have done that. However, Adin insisted he did so because of the swollenness of his face.

He later added that he was not lying or trolling. Adin said that he is a man and has made mistakes. He also mentioned that he was doing great at the gym and was losing a lot of weight. Still, many viewers were not ready to accept the fact and made fun of him. So the streamer swore he was telling the truth and claimed he does things differently since he has a sick sense of humor..

The clip was uploaded on X (Twitter) which garnered a bunch of reactions. Here is what they had to say.

Adin Ross is not new to serious controversies and accusations

Adin Ross has been stuck in a string of controversial situations for a while. He was swatted on stream while he was with Sneako practicing boxing in a Boxing Gym. Naturally, Adin could not believe he would be swatted while in a gym. He was pissed that he had to face this situation for countless number of times and that he gets swatted everywhere he goes.

While most people in the online community are against swatting and are of the opinion that anyone who indulges in the activity deserves prison time. A few were still okay with what happened stating that there was no way they would support Adin since he is a wife-beater and a rapist.

