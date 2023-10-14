“I Got Dillon Danis’ Kryptonite in the Building” – Logan Paul Brings Gordon Ryan to the DAZN official Weigh-in

Logan Paul is one of the most popular content creators who started his career by making videos on Vine. However, he became popular after choosing YouTube as his primary platform. Other than a YouTuber, he is currently a boxer, wrestler, businessman, and podcast host. Interestingly, the recent press conference for Logan’s boxing match vs Dillon Danis got really heated when Logan claimed to have brought Dillon’s kryptonite, Gordon Ryan to the event.

Advertisement

The official face-off between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis is to take place on October 14, 2023, but Dillon went the extra mile in the build-up of the fight. Dillon decided to troll, cyber bully, and harass Logan’s fiancee, Nina Agdal on Twitter which naturally created a massive beef between the two competitors.

The DAZN press conference and weigh-in clearly portrayed the heat between the competitors. Let’s dive in to know what Dillon and Logan had to say about each other.

Advertisement

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul go full out on each other at the DAZN official weigh-in

DAZN organized a promotional press conference and official weigh-in for the main card boxing fights in Manchester Central, England on October 12, 2023. Other than the main card competitors, Dillon Danis, Logan Paul, KSI, Tommy Fury, and their team, a bunch of special guests were invited including, Keemstar, Bryce Hall, and a few more.

The Logan vs Dillon segment ended with both trash-talking about each other. The YouTube star stated that Dillon was a coward and predator, and was going f*ck him up in the ring on October 14, 2023. Logan Paul also included that Dillon Danis was a dirty a** fighter and mentioned that he had brought Dillon’s kryptonite, Gordon Ryan to the weigh-in just to make sure he did not try silly tricks on him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1712877422553522469?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Logan Paul invited Gordon Ryan onstage who is considered to be the greatest submission grappler in the world and a first-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt. Gordon stated on stage “I am here just to retrieve Dillon because I need someone to clean my car and he is the one who usually does it”. When asked about Dillon’s thoughts Logan exclaimed “Dillon ain’t got no thoughts, he is f*cking brain dead”.

Dillon responded to Logan’s taunts with very few words. The MMA champion claimed that Logan was p*ssy and just had a bunch of cocaine behind his eyes. Dillon also added that the Prime founder was a fake fighter and pointed out that he was f*cking pussy because he won’t do a real stare-off.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/1712892566050336779?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Logan Paul or Dillon Danis – Who will be the winner?

The beef between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has created one of the most anticipated boxing fights in the world. Both the fighters are eager to face head on October 14, 2023, and they are all down to break and destroy each other’s lives. But who will win the fight?

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hexvvs/status/1712880781738365272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PatrykAurelius/status/1712891983176384712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KingOfDStreets/status/1712877667698332035?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thesportinfo/status/1712878714818621946?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Both Logan and Dillon have millions of fans supporting them for the clash. So there were a bunch of opinions on who would win the fight. Most people did not like Logan wearing a full-face mask after getting hit by Dillon while many stated that Logan was fighting a high schooler talking about other people rather than himself. But there were people equally supporting both the fighters for the official boxing match.