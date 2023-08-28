“If you guys only knew how nasty the chick really is” – Dillon Danis stops himself from exposing Nina Agdal for not getting sued

Dillon Danis, a professional mixed martial artist, has been the center of attention for quite some time now. Danis and Logan Paul have an exhibition boxing match on October 14th, but the fight seems to have begun way beforehand. Danis claimed on his X (Twitter) handle that he was in possession of a controversial picture of Nina Agdal and asked Logan Paul to call off the marriage immediately.

This elevated trash talk from Dillon started immediately after the official announcement of his match with Logan Paul. Since then, he has uploaded a ton of Nina’s pictures with other men and her past boyfriends.

Let’s dive in to see what Dillon wants to prove about Nina Agdal. And let’s take a look at what Logan Paul has to say about this controversy.

Dillon Danis has a hard time deciding whether to expose Nina Agdal

Previously Dillon Danis had announced that he was in possession of a picture of Nina, which could be an atom bomb. He also stated that the controversial picture had the power to ruin everything about Logan, Nina, and himself. This situation was also confirmed by Andrew Tate.

The MMA artist recently stated that he has another of Nina’s explicit pictures. He added that this picture was worse than the other one and even claimed, “Wow.. This girl is actually wild”. Later, Dillon also made a comment on Nina’s lifestyle and asked Logan to call the marriage off.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1695905201830416573?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He later released another statement saying that, at this point, he might need to release Nina’s pictures as an act of kindness towards his opponent. Danis even claimed actually wants to save Logan Paul from Nina Agdal. Later the MMA artist explained the situation to his fans by insisting they would want the same if they knew how insanely nasty Nina was. Dillon Danis also mentioned that if he ended up releasing the picture, the fight would be called off, and he would definitely be sued. So it was a very hard choice for him to make.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1695906729098137860?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Logan Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal has been a choice target for Dillon Danis’s relentless defamation. Logan, however, decided to speak in defense of his fiancee in a recent promotional video. He stated that his fiancee was a f**cking angel and added that Dillon was twisting the narrative of Nina’s relationship with long-term boyfriends getting paparazzied over the course of her adult life. Logan ended the statement by adding that Dillon was a really good Twitter troll, but he will have to pay for it.

